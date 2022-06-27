Mary Mara dead at 61: ‘Law & Order’ actress drowned in New York river

Mary Mara, a veteran actress who appeared on famed TV shows such as “Law & Order,” “NYPD Blue and “Ray Donovan,” has died after drowning in the St. Lawrence River over the weekend.

She was 61.

Troopers responded to a possible drowning call at 8 a.m. on Sunday. Once on the scene in the town of Cape Vincent, they found her body, according to a New York State Police report obtained by The Post .

Mara was visiting her sister and was swimming in the water, police say. TMZ reported she jumped in to exercise.

Her body exhibited no sign of foul play and has been taken to the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy, according to the state police.

Dale Midkif and Mary Mara in “Love Potion No. 9” in 1992. ©20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett C

Mara, who currently lived in Cape Vincent, was a Syracuse native. She graduated from the local Corcoran High School before heading to San Francisco State University and Yale University — she earned a master’s degree in fine arts from the latter’s School of Drama — to learn the skills she used in her more than three-decade professional career.

Mara went on to act in over 20 movies and 40 TV shows, including “The West Wing,” “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” “ER,” “Nash Bridges,” “The Practice,” “Star Trek: Enterprise,” Lost” and “Shameless,” among others. She also appeared in the films “Mr. Saturday Night,” starring Billy Crystal, and “Love Potion No. 9,” opposite Sandra Bullock.

Her most recent gig, according to her IMDb page , was 2020’s “Break Even.”

On the New York City stage, Mara appeared opposite Michelle Pfeiffer and Jeff Goldblum in the 1989 Shakespeare in the Park production of the Bard’s “Twelfth Night.”