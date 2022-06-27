Frostproof man charged in wrong-way crash that killed woman

LAKE WALES, Fla. - A wrong-way driver accused of killing a Lake Wales mother in a head-on crash has been arrested and may face additional DUI charges. Jessica Daigle, a 27-year-old single mom, was on her way home from an overnight shift at a Walmart distribution center in Lake Wales when she was killed by a wrong-way driver early Sunday morning.
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Pinellas County deputies shot a man who drew a firearm on them Thursday afternoon in Safety Harbor, authorities say. Investigators identified him as Robert Hubbard. Investigators said they believe Hubbard carjacked somebody at gunpoint Wednesday in Hillsborough County. The stolen car was then linked to an...
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said a vehicle struck a utility pole in the 3200 block of Main Street East, which is in the area of the Shady Oaks Mobile Home Park. One person died. It’s unclear if anyone else was injured. Deputies said one eastbound lane was...
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A Lakeland man whom deputies describe as a “career felon” was arrested in connection with the robbery of a Polk County bank last week. Deputies arrested 39-year-old Jason Cherry of Lakeland after getting a tip from a Polk County resident. >>> STREAM CHANNEL...
Indian River County - Wednesday June 29, 2022: Indian River County Sheriff deputies gave chase to a vehicle involved in a reported kidnapping that began in Osceola County and ended Saturday night in Brevard County where the suspect was shot and killed. The two women in his vehicle were freed.
In a recently published video, a young Hispanic man can be seen shooting at a police officer outside the Millenia Mall. It all started when Sebastián Sepúlveda Román, 19, was seen drinking from a bottle of alcohol that he kept in a bundle. The officer manages to escort the young man to one of the mall entrances, when he asks him to remove the bundle.
DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — On Sunday, the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office arrested a woman who walked into a correctional institution with drugs. Deputies say a 44-year-old woman, Melissa Webster, from Tallahassee had about 0.2 pounds of cocaine and heroin with her when she and an infant grandchild arrived at the Correctional Institution.
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s Office deputies are currently searching for A’riana Harrison, a missing-runaway 15-year-old. Deputies say Harrison is 5’5”, around 100 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen around 10:30 p.m. on June 28 in the Merrifield Dr.
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A 31-year-old Orlando man riding a bicycle was killed Sunday morning when he was struck by a car on State Road 559 near Auburndale, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened at 7:09 a.m. on SR-559, north of
ORLANDO, Fla. — A car crashed into an Orlando business Wednesday morning, causing noticeable damage. The crash happened along Old Winter Garden Road near Ivey Lane shortly before 4 a.m. A WFTV crew at the scene saw Orlando police investigating at Orange Blossom Family Health. Pictures show apparent damage...
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Law enforcement shot and killed a man Saturday night after deputies said he kidnapped two women and led law enforcement on a cross-county chase. The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office has identified the deceased as 42-year-old Curtis Kimbrough. According to a news release, the Cocoa...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County sheriff's deputies say Rachael Oyinkansola Akinwole went missing from her home in Kissimmee on June 10 around 5:45 p.m. and has not come back. The sheriff's office is now asking the public for help finding her. Before leaving the house, Akinwole said she...
ORLANDO, Fla. — According to Orlando police, a shooting happened Wednesday afternoon at a Wawa in Orange County. Police said two people shot at each other in the parking lot of the gas station on North John Young Parkway around 1:40 p.m. The subjects both left the scene. Police...
LAKELAND, Fla. – Two men are being sought by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office for retail theft that happened in Lakeland. The theft occurred at the Circle K store at 2109 West Memorial Blvd in Lakeland, on Sunday, June 19th at about 8:30 a.m. One
