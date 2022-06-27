ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frostproof, FL

Frostproof man charged in wrong-way crash that killed woman

10NEWS
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeputies say the man had bloodshot eyes and...

www.wtsp.com

wqcs.org

Kidnapping Suspect Shot Dead; Hostages Freed

Indian River County - Wednesday June 29, 2022: Indian River County Sheriff deputies gave chase to a vehicle involved in a reported kidnapping that began in Osceola County and ended Saturday night in Brevard County where the suspect was shot and killed. The two women in his vehicle were freed.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
iheart.com

WATCH: Hispanic Youth SHOOTS Orlando Police Officer at Mall at Millenia

In a recently published video, a young Hispanic man can be seen shooting at a police officer outside the Millenia Mall. It all started when Sebastián Sepúlveda Román, 19, was seen drinking from a bottle of alcohol that he kept in a bundle. The officer manages to escort the young man to one of the mall entrances, when he asks him to remove the bundle.
ORLANDO, FL
10NEWS

Officials: Woman brought baby, stash of drugs to Florida prison visit

ARCADIA, Fla. — A 44-year-old Florida woman brought her infant grandchild along with a stash of cocaine and heroin to a recent prison visit, officials said. But guards searching visitors at the DeSoto Correctional Institution on Sunday found nearly 100 grams of drugs during the jail's check-in process, sheriff's officials said in a Facebook post.
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Deputies fatally shoot Florida man who held 2 women hostage

GRANT, Fla. — A suspect believed to be holding two women hostage was fatally shot by deputies along Florida’s Space Coast following a chase that spanned three counties. The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that a woman on Saturday night was shot and kidnapped in Osceola County, located south of Orlando. The suspect was pursued into Indian River County and then Brevard County with the wounded woman and another woman in his car.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Car crashes into health clinic in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — A car crashed into an Orlando business Wednesday morning, causing noticeable damage. The crash happened along Old Winter Garden Road near Ivey Lane shortly before 4 a.m. A WFTV crew at the scene saw Orlando police investigating at Orange Blossom Family Health. Pictures show apparent damage...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Deputies searching for missing endangered Kissimmee teen

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County sheriff's deputies say Rachael Oyinkansola Akinwole went missing from her home in Kissimmee on June 10 around 5:45 p.m. and has not come back. The sheriff's office is now asking the public for help finding her. Before leaving the house, Akinwole said she...
KISSIMMEE, FL
WESH

Orlando police investigating shooting at Wawa

ORLANDO, Fla. — According to Orlando police, a shooting happened Wednesday afternoon at a Wawa in Orange County. Police said two people shot at each other in the parking lot of the gas station on North John Young Parkway around 1:40 p.m. The subjects both left the scene. Police...
ORLANDO, FL
WFLA

1 dead after vehicle hits pole in Lakeland

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are investigating a crash that left one person dead in Lakeland early Tuesday morning. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said a vehicle struck a utility pole in the 3200 block of Main Street East, which is in the area of the Shady Oaks Mobile Home Park. One person died. It’s […]
LAKELAND, FL

