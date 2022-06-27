ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I-5 Toyota/Mountain Dew Takes Third, Renegades Fourth at Selah Tournament

By The Chronicle staff
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 3 days ago
At the Brent Edwards Memorial tournament in Selah this past weekend, a pair of local Legion baseball clubs had a good showing, with the Double-A I-5 Toyota Mountain Dew squad taking third while the Triple-A Renegades finished fourth.

The Renegades went 2-3 over the course of the tournament, picking up a 6-2 win against Pendleton, a 7-4 win over Mount Spokane, and three straight losses to end the tourney against River City, 11-1, the Yakima Peppers, 5-3, and I-5 Mountain Dew, 12-0.

Miles Martin had a strong showing against Pendleton, going 2-3, with two runs. In the Renegades other win, Weston Potter relieved Martin for four innings of work, allowing just one unearned run with six strikeouts on one hit.

I-5 Toyota/Mountain Dew, meanwhile, picking up a split on their first day before fighting back to earn victories in two of their next three to capture third. Mountain Dew defeated the Renegades in its final game Sunday in 12-0 fashion.

Conner Holmes threw a gem, with two strikeouts and just four hits allowed in five innings of shutout work. At the plate, he added two runs scored, and Austin Chapman added two as well in the dominant win.

Mountain Dew will be back in action this Wednesday against Gig Harbor at 6 p.m. at Ed Wheeler Field in Centralia for league play.

