High prices hit firework stands

By Elena Ramirez
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Multiple fireworks stands across Northwest Arkansas are impacted by increased shipping costs causing increased firework costs.

Fourth of July celebrations across Northwest Arkansas

Michael May with Pyro Jakes firework stand said that last year a container of fireworks cost around $7,000 but with fuel cost increases it has cost him close to $34,000 this year.

Customers are noticing the difference at Pyro Jakes.

“They’re coming in going ‘wow it’s more expensive this year,'” May said. “I explain to them as the price of everything has gone up our prices have to reflect that also.”

Even with the high prices, residents of NWA can enjoy free displays as the holiday approaches.

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

