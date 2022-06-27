ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin Butler’s Girlfriend Was the Only Person Who Heard Him Sing Before ‘Elvis’—Here’s Who He’s Dating Now

By Jenzia Burgos
 3 days ago

Whether you know him from Elvis or his days as Vanessa Hudgen’s former boyfriend, you may be wondering who Austin Butler’s girlfriend is now. While speculation about the heartthrob’s love life has only continued to grow in recent years, there’s one thing that’s certain today—and yes, we’re talking about the identity of his lucky lady.

Up ahead, we’re diving into everything there is to know about Austin Butler’s girlfriend (along with all the other women who have held that title before her). Interestingly, however, it seems that only Austin’s current flame has had the privilege of having him serenade her during their relationship. According to the Mirror , the Disney alum—who stars as the legendary Elvis Presley in Buz Luhrmann’s 2022 biopic—had only ever sung in front of his girlfriend before taking on the role of a lifetime. “Before this I was so shy. I would never sing in front of anybody,” he recalled, per the site. “I would maybe sing in front of my girlfriend, but that was it.” So, what does that mean for their relationship? We’ll let you be the judge!

Per the Mirror, Austin also expressed how much of a responsibility it was to take on the role of Elvis. “I felt an incredible amount of pressure,” he added. “You feel a responsibility and a desire to do Elvis and everybody who loves him justice.” Of course, if there’s one person that’s sure to be in his corner after the film’s premiere, it would be Austin Butler’s girlfriend. Keep on reading below for all the details about their relationship—and the ones that came before.

Vanessa Hudgens (2011 – 2020)

By far his most publicized relationship so far, Austin Butler and Vanessa Hudgens ‘ romance lasted from 2011 to 2020. The Shannara Chronicles alum and the Princess Diaries star frequently sparked headlines for their public displays of affection, red carpet appearances, holiday celebrations and their annual trips to Coachella. But after nine years together, the pair called it quits in January 2020 due to differences over distance. “Vanessa and Austin are officially broken up, and Vanessa has been telling those close to her about their breakup,” a source told Us Weekly at the time.

“They’re just shooting on two different continents and it’s a matter of distance,” another insider told E! News . At the time, Vanessa was in Europe filming The Princess Switch 2 , while Austin was in Australia filming Elvis . “There is no bad blood at all, and they have a lot of respect for each other,” the insider added. A second source also hinted that while Austin and Vanessa “split for now,” they were open to seeing “what happens” when it comes to getting back together again in the future. “They have such a history and deep connection they could find their way back to one another,” the insider said.

While neither Vanessa or Austin publicly announced their split, the Switched at Birth actor seemingly addressed the breakup for the first time in a story for British GQ while promoting Elvis in May 2022. “Life is full of changes, and you’ve got to find a way to constantly be evolving and growing,” he said, hinting at their need to move on after nearly a decade of dating.

Olivia DeJonge (2020)

Around the same time that news of Austin and Vanessa’s breakup was made public, the Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood actor started sparking romance rumors with his Elvis co-star, Olivia DeJonge. The pair were reportedly spotted cozying up together at a movie theater in January 2020 while they were filming the Baz Luhrmann biopic, in which Olivia stars as Austin’s on-screen love interest and Elvis Presley’s wife , Priscilla Presley. While this relationship was never confirmed, the duo continued to spark romance rumors as they were seen spending plenty of time together until November 2020.

Lily-Rose Depp (2021)

Austin and Lily-Rose nearly broke the internet when photos of them sharing a steamy kiss in London went viral in August 2021. At the time, Lily-Rose—who is the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis—was a few months out of a relationship with Timothée Chalamet. While many were hoping for the pair to get back together, Austin’s makeout sesh with the model quickly squashed any expectations of a reunion with her ex. His romance with Lily-Rose, however, was short-lived. It’s unclear just how long the pair were linked, but it looks like things fizzled out by the fall.

Kaia Gerber (2021 – Present)

After sparking romance rumors with fellow model Lily-Rose for months, Austin Butler’s girlfriend was finally confirmed as Cindy Crawford’s daughter, Kaia Gerber, in late 2021. The pair first sparked dating rumors in December 2021 after they were photographed at a yoga class together, just one month after Kaia’s breakup from Euphoria star Jacob Elordi. A source soon confirmed their relationship to People . “She seems really happy,” the insider said. “All of her friends think he’s really cute.”

Another source told Life & Style at the time that their relationship was going well despite their 10-year age gap. “Austin is older than her by 10 years, but she likes that,” the insider said. “They‘re having fun getting to know each other better, and they make a really cute couple.”

