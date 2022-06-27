ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Springfield nonprofit receives $1 million to feed Ukraine

By John Paul Schmidt
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x1Dlr_0gNn6qGg00

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Convoy of Hope, a nonprofit organization based in Springfield, announced Friday that the Salvation Army donated $1 million to fund its efforts to feed Ukrainians affected by the war. The donation will help Convoy of Hope send over 50 million meals to people in Ukraine.

“The Salvation Army has such a rich history of helping people, giving hope to people who need hope,” said Ethan Forhetz, a spokesperson for Convoy of Hope. “That’s exactly what Convoy of Hope does, so it’s just a great melding of these two organizations working together to bring as much hope — as much help — as possible to the people of Ukraine.”

MORE INFO: How you can help Ukrainian refugees in Springfield

Forhetz said that Convoy of Hope already has a presence in Ukraine and has been helping feed citizens during the war. He said that the Salvation Army’s donation will be used to purchase food supplies, transport the supplies to Poland and Ukraine, and pay for administrative costs. The supplies will be shipped to a warehouse Convoy of Hope operates from in Poland before placed on unmarked trucks and taken across the Ukrainian border.

“Our people have been safe,” Forhetz said. “We’ve taken great measures to reduce the risk as much as possible. You can’t get rid of the risk because just today we saw a shopping center had been bombed. So, the risk is there, but we do all we can to mitigate that risk and get the supple to the people who desperately need it.”

Convoy of Hope’s goal is to feed people in need around the world. The faith-based nonprofit is headquartered in Springfield.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 5

Haley Maes
2d ago

Wow but no money to feed its own people, we’re three meals away from chaos but let’s send millions in resources to a foreign country. We can’t even take care of our own

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KYTV

A former resident of an east Springfield homeless camp asks what comes next

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A former resident of a cleared-out homeless camp in east Springfield asks what is next. Lurvey Properties began cleaning up the homeless camp spread over 15 acres near East Kearney Street on June 26. According to Lurvey Properties employees, the camp has been around for decades, who added it posed a dangerous environment for those living and working in the area.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Letters from a military mom

OZARK, Mo. – Maria Dominque of Ozark has spent the last 14 years writing thousands and thousands of letters. The recipients of the letters are loved ones of service men and women that have died since the ‘War on Terrorism’ began.  She writes over 6,500 letters each year.  Maria is the proud mom of four […]
OZARK, MO
themissouritimes.com

Derges found guilty on 22 charges

Springfield, Mo. — Rep. Tricia Derges, R-Nixa, was found guilty on 22 charges brought forward by federal prosecutors Tuesday. Charges against the state Representative included wire fraud, illegal distribution of controlled substances and lying to federal investigators. Derges owns four medical clinics in Southwest Missouri. Lift Up Springfield, her...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
City
Springfield, MO
Springfield, MO
Society
Springfield, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
KOLR10 News

Springfield Fire Department shares safety reminders for the Fourth of July

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — People will soon be celebrating Independence Day and the Springfield Fire Department shared some reminders to enjoy the holiday safely. Fireworks are prohibited in the city limits of the City of Springfield: The Fire Code prohibits the possession, manufacture, storage, sales, handling, and discharge of fireworks within city limits. Novelty items, described […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Rep. Tricia Derges found guilty on all counts

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Missouri Representative was found guilty of defrauding the government Tuesday. Patricia Derges represented the Nixa area at the Missouri House of Representatives. A federal trial jury convicted her of fraudulently receiving about $300,000 in federal coronavirus aid for her nonprofit medical and dental clinic serving the poor, homeless, and uninsured. The funds […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Nonprofit Organization#Convoy Of Hope#Charity#Ukrainians#The Salvation Army
KYTV

Branson, Mo. city leaders addressing panhandling, homelessness in the tourist city

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Branson Board of Alderman held a study session to look for ways to address ongoing panhandling and homelessness throughout the community. Many community organizations used the study session to explain their actions to help with the ongoing homeless issue. Branson visitors say they’ve noticed more panhandlers on this trip than in years past.
BRANSON, MO
Lawrence County Record

‘Vanished into thin air’

After 50 years, Seal’s disappearance near Verona remains a mystery. Sunday, June 19, was a day of celebration for many people. Not only was it Father’s Day, but it was also Juneteenth, the day commemorating the emancipation of slaves in the United States in 1865. For the family of Christene Seal, however, the day marked a grim milestone. It was 50 years ago on that day that Christene disappeared from her home in Verona. She has never been found.
VERONA, MO
KOLR10 News

YMCA is trying to sell the downtown location

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Ozarks Regional YMCA (ORYMCA) is listing the building on Jefferson Ave. downtown for sale due to declining membership usage and increasing costs of the 100-plus-year-old building. In a release to members, it stated: “The ORYMCA Association will list the property for sale and will work with Zamora Real Estate through this […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Can you shoot fireworks in Ozark?

OZARK, Mo.— Fireworks are coming to Ozark this Fourth of July. The City of Ozark has announced fireworks will be allowed to fire inside city limits this coming Monday. From the hours of 9 a.m. to midnight on July 4, fireworks can legally be discharged in city limits. This announcement comes with the stipulation that […]
OZARK, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Sports
KYTV

Springfield jewelers report a rise in synthetic diamond sales

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Jewelry store owners say they see many young couples choosing synthetic gems over natural stones. Chemically they are exactly the same. Both are made from carbon. One took millions of years to develop in the Earth. The other took just a few months to develop in a lab. To the untrained eye, the only real difference is price. A synthetic diamond of the same cut and carat weight costs 40-60% less than a natural diamond.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Pet Connection: Bella and Bernadette

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Bella and Bernadette made their first appearance on Daybreak Wednesday morning. Both kitties were found on the side of the road and Bernadette suffered a leg injuries from being thrown, according to Watching Over Whiskers (WOW). According to the organization the United States is at an all-time low for foster support, adoptions […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Business clears homeless camp in east Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A business began clearing a homeless camp in east Springfield. The homeless camp on East Kearney spreads across 15 acres. Lurvey Properties owns the land. Owners say that the camp created an unsafe environment for those who have lived and worked in the area for decades....
SPRINGFIELD, MO
ozarksalive.com

Legacy store gets new chapter

WENTWORTH - After nearly 130 years in business, June 28 was auction day for Pelsue’s Mercantile, but the day began with an ending and ended up with a beginning. Wentworth’s last-standing, three-storefront stop was the oldest resident living in town. Its walls have housed a variety of businesses — including a long-ago bawdy house — but the core store has been around since 1893.
WENTWORTH, MO
KYTV

Missouri Ozarks Community Health hosting free health care event

AVA, Mo. (KY3) - A rural health care group is hosting an event to offer free health care. Missouri Ozarks Community Health and The Delta Regional Authority Defense Department South will host the Central Missouri Wellness Mission to provide healthcare at no cost to patients. It runs simultaneously from June 30 through July 8 in Ava, Eminence, and Houston, Mo.
AVA, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy