Mets transfer Tylor Megill to 60-day injured list

New York Mets starting pitcher Tylor Megill. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

It was learned back on June 17 that New York Mets right-hander Tylor Megill would be shut down from throwing for a minimum of four weeks because of the right shoulder strain he suffered the previous day. Such a timeline always indicated he wouldn't return to the bump before August, and the Mets essentially confirmed that on Monday.

Per The Associated Press (h/t ESPN), the Mets have officially transferred Megill to the 60-day injured list, a move that will keep him sidelined until at least mid-August. The 26-year-old who missed nearly a month of action this spring with right biceps tendinitis has logged nine starts this season and is 4-2 with a 5.01 ERA.

As noted by SNY, Mets ace Max Scherzer will make a second rehab start for Double-A Binghamton in Hartford on Tuesday as he works to return from the oblique strain that's kept him out of the rotation since May 18. Meanwhile, fellow Mets ace Jacob deGrom has yet to start this season because of a stress reaction in the scapula of his pitching shoulder but could make his debut around next month's All-Star break.

Despite these frustrating setbacks, the Mets will enter Monday night at 47-27 and with a five-game lead over the second-place Atlanta Braves in the National League East standings.