How SCOTUS Ruling on Coach Prayer Throws Out Religious Lemon Test
The public school football coach who was under scrutiny for praying on the field after games received a ruling in his favor based on first amendment grounds, despite some students feeling that if they didn't participate in the prayer there would be consequences for them. Jimmy Hoover, the Supreme Court editor at large for Law 360, joined Cheddar News to break down the fallout from the case. "The court basically killed off what was known as, I don't want to get too nerdy here, but it was called this Lemon endorsement test, and what that test held — and it was adopted decades ago — was that the government couldn't do anything that a reasonable observer would interpret as being an endorsement of religion," he said.
Comments / 0