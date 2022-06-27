How SCOTUS Ruling on Coach Prayer Throws Out Religious Lemon Test

Sarah Michelle Gellar is teaming up with Wells Fargo Active Cash card to help consumers pursue their passion via Instagram sweepstakes. The iconic actress joined Cheddar News to talk about her career, family, the legacy of her iconic role on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," and her partnership with Wells Fargo. Gellar noted that during the pandemic, people had to push off things that they wanted to try, and as things ease, the bank contacted her to promote Active Cash, to help users get back to achieving those goals. "Now that, as we're slowly sort of circulating back into the world — and whatever that looks like for you, we have to find joy again. We have to find the things that make us happy and that we're passionate about," she said.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 7 HOURS AGO