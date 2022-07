It's one of those things that everyone dreads the moment they check-in their luggage in at the airport — that it will go missing. Not only will it create a massive inconvenience but it's going to cost you a lot too. Now, imagine that your luggage was not only worth $65,000 but there were 400 pieces of luggage! That's pretty much what happened to best-selling Bacardi recently on an American Airlines flight — except it wasn't luggage.

RETAIL ・ 1 DAY AGO