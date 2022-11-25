ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shoppers Swear This TikTok-Viral Lip Stain Is So Long Lasting, It Stays on ‘Even After Eating’—& It’s $6 For Today Only

By Katie Decker-Jacoby
 3 days ago

There’s nothing more empowering than stepping out with a bold lip . After you’ve slipped into your outfit, done up your hair, finished your makeup and spritzed a bit of perfume, it’s the perfect final touch. However, if you swipe on lipstick, you might find yourself reapplying it all day long, which is definitely not ideal. Instead, reach for a lip stain ; it’s made to last and endure eating, drinking, chatting and whatever life throws at you.

You can’t just pick any lip stain, though. Some might not actually be long-wearing, while others might dry out your lips. For one that lives up to its claims, go with the Ink the Velvet Lip Tint from Korean makeup brand, Peripera. The usually-$10 lightweight formula brings beautiful color to your lips and won’t have you unzipping your purse every hour. Not to mention, it’s earned the title of No. 1 bestselling lip stain on Amazon . And it’s a whopping 40 percent off for Amazon’s Black Friday sale, but you’ll need to hurry because today may be the only day to shop this major deal. Be sure you’re signed up for a Prime membership or free 30-day trial to snag it.

Take it from @duckiefartz . This TikTok has over 650,000 views and shows her trying on shade 103. The tint looks highly pigmented on the back of her hand, but after application, her lips look so natural, it almost looks like she bit into some fresh strawberries or a red popsicle. There’s also a nice shine on her lips; they don’t look parched at all.

For color on your lips that stays on through thick and thin, you’ll want to apply Peripera’s Ink the Velvet Lip Tint . At just $6 a pop, you should probably add a few shades to your cart.

RELATED: We’ve Never Seen a Deal This Good on Brooke Shields’ Favorite Laneige Lip Mask—Shop It For $17 While You Still Can



Peripera Ink the Velvet Lip Tint $5.90 (Originally $9.90)

Buy Now

What makes this lip stain stand out is its use of a double-layer elastomer that “fills in the fine curves of your lips so you can get that emollient and silky finish,” per the brand. The formula goes on smoothly and doesn’t leave lips feeling sticky or crusty.

Apply one of the 23 shades with the precision applicator; the tip is the perfect shape to cover all of the contours of your lips. This product is multifunctional in that you can also use it on your cheeks and eyes.

“It makes your lips pop in a natural but deliberate way, it has decent lasting power, and once it’s dry, I barely (if at all) feel it,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “Just feels like bare lips.”

“The tint feels super refreshing on my lips. It stains the lips well on the inner parts and even after eating it’s still there,” wrote another shopper.

It’s reviews like these that make Peripera’s Ink the Velvet Lip Tint the top-selling lip stain on Amazon, as well as a TikTok-viral beauty product. There’s no question that you need it in your makeup collection right this second.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ntxMQ_0gNn6VvX00

