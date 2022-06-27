Marcedes Lewis is the most durable tight end ever

Green Bay Packers tight end Marcedes Lewis Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Green Bay Packers tight end Marcedes Lewis is one of the greatest stories in the NFL world today. He is the only player remaining from the 2006 NFL Draft. Coincidentally, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is the only active player from the 2005 NFL Draft. But Lewis is going into his 17th career season. He started with 12 seasons in Jacksonville, and he's moving towards his fifth in Green Bay.

Lewis has played the fifth-most games by a tight end in NFL history. He should be in sole possession of third place after 2022. He sits just a game behind Pete Metzelaars and two behind Antonio Gates. He is one of the true "iron men" in NFL history. He has his eyes set on breaking the all-time mark for seasons played by a tight end in NFL history. Once he plays a snap this year, he will tie all-time greats Tony Gonzalez and Jason Witten for the most ever. But Lewis would love to play in 2023, as well.

Among tight ends, the former UCLA Bruin is 12th all-time in receptions, 12th all-time in receiving yards, 12th all-time in receiving touchdowns, and 7th all-time in career yards per reception. What gets lost is how great of a run-blocker he is. That is why the Green Bay Packers brought him in at the end of the Mike McCarthy era. The former Pro Bowl tight end stands at 6-6 and weighs close to 270 lbs. He is massive. He matches up well with almost any linebacker or edge-rusher. His ability to set the edge for the Packers in the running game is so important.

The Green Bay Packers have won 41 games over the last three seasons because every player has their own job. They own their roles. Marcedes Lewis is the important blocking tight end. His teammate, tight end Robert Tonyan, is one of the better pass-catching tight ends in the league. Lewis, who has been given the nickname "Big Dog", has put himself in prime position to go where no tight end has gone before because of his run-blocking abilities and knowing how to dominate his role.

He can be a security blanket for QB Aaron Rodgers, who is great friends off the field as well with the soon-to-be 17-year veteran (career mark of 11.8 yards per reception). He has only missed one game in his four seasons with Green Bay. His season-by-season durability is unheard of and unmatched. Head coach Matt LaFleur and the Packers offense know they can run on anybody because of their deep offensive line and solid ability to set the edge for running backs Aaron Jones and A,J. Dillon. Look for Lewis to continue his dominant stretch of play as a run-blocker and occasionally, a receiver off the line. The Packers would not be where they are without the Hall of Fame-hopeful in No. 89.