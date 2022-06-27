Brandy Performs With Jack Harlow at BET Awards 2022 in Denim Jumpsuit & Thigh-High Boots

Click here to read the full article.

Jack Harlow brought out a special guest during his performance at the 2022 BET Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday.

While performing a remix of his hit “First Class” at the award show, singer Brandy joined Harlow on stage to add her own twist on the song. Brandy was styled by image architect Law Roach , who often works with Zendaya and Celine Dion.

Roach dressed Brandy in a look from Diesel’s fall 2022 collection. She wore a gray denim-like jumpsuit with a shiny black cropped jacket on top. She added layered silver necklaces to the look.

For her footwear, Brandy wore black thigh-high boots over the jumpsuit. Her leather boots featured a pointed toe as well as a thin stiletto heel.

While Harlow wore a short-sleeve Lil Nas X T-shirt, black trousers with a silver chain and a pair of patent leather loafers on the red carpet , he switched things up for his performance. On stage, he went with a black tank top, black pants and a thick silver chain necklace.

The BET Awards celebrate the achievements of musicians, actors, athletes and more throughout various entertainment fields. The first BET Awards took place in 2001 to celebrate Black culture and Black excellence. Taraji P. Henson is the host of this year’s show with performances by Lizzo , Latto and Harlow and Brandy. Leading nominations included Doja Cat with six nods, Ari Lennox and Drake with four nods each.

