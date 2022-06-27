Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Tangipahoa, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-30 15:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-30 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Livingston; St. Helena; Tangipahoa The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for North Central Livingston Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southeastern St. Helena Parish in southeastern Louisiana West Central Tangipahoa Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 341 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Greensburg, Amite City, Roseland and Montpelier. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 42 and 54. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA ・ 3 HOURS AGO