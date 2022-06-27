ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Upcycled Beer-Waste Jeans Sell for $310 Per Pair

By Paola Gabriela Gonzalez
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Og29s_0gNn6Gvs00

Click here to read the full article.

Beer waste is the latest food and beverage byproduct to find a new application in denim.

Shima Denim Works collaborated with fellow Japanese outfit Sapporo Breweries to upcycle the latter’s leftover malt lees, hop stems and hop leaves into sustainable fashion. Okinawa-based Shima Denim is no stranger to creating jeans from agricultural products as it has carved out a niche producing denim from sugarcane using “traditional techniques,” according to its website.

The collaboration was born from the Tokyo brewery’s desire to recoup a pandemic-era beer sales slump by putting waste to work. When it realized that brewing by-products were viable feedstock for jeans, it partnered with Shima Denim to produce Black Label Malt & Hops jeans from malt lees left behind when making its Black Label beer. These lees, which are deposits of dead yeast, are transformed into “washi,” a Japanese-style paper used to spin yarn that’s later woven into denim, making the end garment “light and breathable.”

In April, Sapporo received 1,600 applications to purchase the first 30 pairs of beer-waste jeans, which were priced at 41,800 yen ($310) on its online store.

Brands are increasingly embracing food waste that’s turned into textiles.  In 2014, Orange Fiber patented its process of transforming orange peels into fashion-forward fabric, drawing interest from Salvatore Ferragamo, H&M, and E. Marinella.

Pineapple waste has become a viable feedstock for producing a leather alternative. Piñatex, which makes fibers from pineapple leaves, has worked with high-profile brands such as Nike , and Nextevo is similarly using pineapple waste for a range of applications in apparel textiles, home goods and more. Frumat , meanwhile, converts waste from apple crops into a plant-based material with leather-like qualities.

More from Sourcing Journal Best of Sourcing Journal

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Here’s Where Bed Bath & Beyond’s Cutting Back to Cut Costs

Click here to read the full article. Ahead of Bed Bath & Beyond’s first quarter earnings report, Bank of America Securities cut its Q1 EPS estimate for the beleaguered home goods retailer. “We’re cutting our F1Q EPS estimate to $(1.41) on -20% comps, below consensus of $(1.31) on -18% comps per Visible Alpha. On the F4Q call on 4/13, mgmt. cited QTD comps running -20%,” the report said. “We don’t believe comps have since improved.” The report cited multiple factors, such as continued elevated promotions including up to half off bedding and furniture, as well as delayed or cancelled store remodels. Bank...
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Kohl’s Racing Against the Clock in Takeover Talks

Click here to read the full article. Time is running out on the three weeks Kohl’s and Franchise Group have to exclusively negotiate a deal, and reports suggest the Vitamin Shoppe owner wants to pay less to take over the department store chain. Retail’s fortunes have rapidly declined since Kohl’s agreed to Franchise Group’s $60-a-share offer valuing the Menomonee Falls, Wisc. company at $7.4 billion. Though the duo on June 6 said they’d set aside 21 days to hammer out a firm agreement, Walmart and Target‘s first-quarter earnings misses sent shockwaves through the sector, rattling investors and sparking new questions about...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Macy’s Hit in Smash-and-Grab Robbery as NY Launches Anti-Theft Attack

Click here to read the full article. Police in California are investigating a Macy’s smash-and-grab robbery Saturday morning after three suspects stole high-end watches before fleeing the scene. The Walnut Creek Police Department (WCPD) outside San Francisco said three Black male adult suspects wearing hooded sweatshirts and masks entered the store located in the town’s Broadway Plaza shopping center at approximately 10:48 a.m., when they began smashing jewelry display cases with hammers. The suspects stole the valuables and fled the scene in a white four-door Honda sedan. The WCPD is still searching for the three men. No employees or shoppers were injured during...
whowhatwear

This Once Outdated Handbag Trend Is Back—34 Finds I Am Madly in Love With

Season after season, there's always a trend that manages to come back into the fray and surprise us. Such is the case with the return of one specific handbag trend: fringe bags. For context, fringe was a standout trend in spring/summer 2022 collections. Fringe played a dominant role in collections from Alaïa and Proenza Schouler, as they sent dresses with car wash–like fringe down the runway. Of course, donning a head-to-toe fringe look isn't for everyone, so the next best thing is fringe bags. What's great about the return of this formerly outdated handbag trend is that it's the easiest way to ease yourself back into the idea of wearing fringe. Additionally, newer iterations of this trend are far posher than their predecessors. (Think of the cliché boho-inspired fringe bags that dominated the mid-2000s.) The recent iterations focus on unconventional materials, shapes, and colors to create truly one-of-a-kind pieces.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carolyn Murphy
Person
Salvatore Ferragamo
Us Weekly

These Are, Hands Down, the Comfiest Work Pants Ever

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Back in the office? Preparing your wardrobe for your return? Need to meet with clients or make a presentation? It’s time to get that work wardrobe back into shape. Sadly, your leggings and joggers that were hiding under […]
APPAREL
The Atlantic

Fashion Has Abandoned Human Taste

As best as I can tell, the puff-sleeve onslaught began in 2018. The clothing designer Batsheva Hay’s eponymous brand was barely two years old, but her high-necked, ruffle-trimmed, elbow-covering dresses in dense florals and upholstery prints—bizarro-world reimaginings of the conservative frocks favored by Hasidic Jewish women and the Amish—had developed a cult following among weird New York fashion-and-art girls. Almost all of her early designs featured some kind of huge, puffy sleeve; according to a lengthy profile in The New Yorker published that September, the custom-made dress that inspired Hay’s line had enough space in the shoulders to store a few tennis balls.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Katie Holmes Elevates the Daywear Pajamas Trend With Sleek Loafers at H&M Hotel-Themed Party

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Katie Holmes attended a summer getaway pop-up with H&M on Tuesday in New York at Hôtel Hennes. The “Dawson’s Creek” actress arrived for the second installment featuring the pop-up retailer’s summer destination activation. Holmes stepped into the mix in a matching two-piece set. The outfit featured a dark blue paisley print scattered across a white base. The fabric was light and breezy, making it the perfect attire for a summer getaway. The collared button-down...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer#Jeans#Sustainable Fashion#H M#Japanese#Sapporo Breweries#Black Label Malt Hops#Orange Fiber#Pineapple
People

This 'Amazingly Comfortable' High-Waisted Bamboo-Blend Underwear Is on Sale for as Little as $5 Per Pair

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. When you think about shopping for new underwear, it might be a source of stress. New pairs come with high expectations, but so often they're itchy, uncomfortable, sliding down all day, or lacking coverage, sending you back on the search. If this saga feels familiar, soft, breathable bamboo panties might be your new underwear-drawer staple.
SHOPPING
Glamour

Katie Holmes Says Yes to Trench Coats, No to Pants

Did you think that after two years at home, we were all suddenly going to start wearing pants again? Fattest of chances. It’s summer and legs are on the loose, as Katie Holmes demonstrated when she stepped out in over-the-knee boots, a long trench coat, and absolutely no pants in sight.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Teen Vogue

7 Best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Shoe Deals to Shop in 2022

All products featured on Teen Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If you’re looking to revamp your shoe collection, we are pleased to inform you that Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale is almost here and it has got you covered.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Fashion
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Apparel
Footwear News

Jordyn Woods Spins Chic Blazer With Patchwork Jeans & Sneakers With Karl-Anthony Towns at Acne Studios Paris Store Party

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Acne Studios is expanding its footprint. To celebrate its new location in Paris on Wednesday, the brand held an in-store cocktail with a packed crowd that included Rosalia, Rauw Alejandro, Snoh Aalegra, Russell Westbrook, Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods. Woods accompanied her fiance Towns to the gathering in an off-white suit jacket and patched denim pants. Towns wore a casual yellow polo with denim jeans. This was the first of many events on the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Gigi Hadid Hits NYC in a Crop Top and Khakis with Sharp White Sneakers

Click here to read the full article. Gigi Hadid took to the streets of New York City in minimalist style while strolling along this week. The supermodel took an afternoon walk in the city’s SoHo neighborhood, wearing a pair of khaki trousers. The preppy pair gained a nonchalant spin when paired with a white crewneck crop top. Hadid layered the pieces to ward off summer winds in a light blue “shacket” — a hybrid between a shirt and a jacket, featuring a faintly thick texture — with a collar and two front pockets. Finishing her look were dark sunglasses, a top...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Debbie Centeno

Travel Light with Travel Clothes and Undergarments

I love traveling. It doesn't matter where. It can be anywhere here or international. I don't mind. But I do want to be comfortable at all times. Now that it's summer and people are traveling or getting ready to, I'd like to share my favorite items to travel light. I am not affiliated with any of the brand names mentioned. These recommendations are solely based on our experience. Do your research and find out what's best for you.
WWD

Walgreens Shelves Boots Sale

Click here to read the full article. Boots, the British drugstore chain, is no longer for sale. After exploring a sale of Boots and its No7 beauty brand, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. has decided to keep it in house. The reason? The macro-economic environment and mounting speculation that the U.S. will fall into a recession.More from WWDFall 2019 Accessories Roundup: The Best Bags, Boots, Jewelry and More from Fashion WeekThe Best Boots for Fall 2017: Booties, Knee-High, and MoreLanvin Resort 2023 The company explained that while there had been buyer interest, no third party was able to make an offer that “adequately...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Gigi Hadid Goes Grunge in Blunt Bangs & Viral Sky-High Boots at Marc Jacobs’ Fall 2022 Runway Show

Click here to read the full article. Gigi Hadid brought a daring new look to the runway during Marc Jacobs’ Fall 2022 fashion show. Held inside the New York Public Library, the model joined a starry cast on the catwalk before an equally starry front row — which included Emily Ratajkowski, Christine Quinn, Mazurbate and Jacobs’ longtime friend — and fellow fashion designer — Anna Sui. While strutting through the library, the supermodel wore a white collared top with exaggerated proportions over a gray midi-length vinyl skirt. However, what made the greatest statement was an even more dramatic garment — a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sourcing Journal

Loewe Brings Wearable Plant Life to the Runway

Click here to read the full article. Is wearable horticulture the new wearable art? LVMH-owned Loewe presented an ultra-literal example of green fashion at Men’s Fashion Week in Paris. The brand’s creative director Jonathan Anderson collaborated with Spanish bio-designer Paula Ulargui Escalona to grow plants on coats, jeans, sweatshirts, sweatpants and sneakers. Described by the luxury label as a collection that fuses “the organic and the fabricated,” the idea for the conceptual garments is that over time the pieces merge with nature. In an interview with Vogue, Ulargui Escalona said she and Anderson spent four months testing different garments and accessories until they...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Katy Perry Gets Eclectic At the Circus in Crochet Bucket Hat and Buckled Slide Sandals

Click here to read the full article. Katy Perry was comfortably eclectic while posing with performers from the Lennon Bros Circus this week. The occasion came after the star visited the Circus in Port Douglas, Far North Queensland in Australia, while accompanying husband Orlando Bloom while he films the movie “Down Under.” On Sunday, the Footwear News cover star snapped photos and selfies with performers Chonco Ibarra Rodriguez and Shae West in a set of white high-waisted jeans. Boosting the pair was an off-the-shoulder top with a bunched neckline, puffed sleeves and an allover pink and white gingham print for a summer...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
502K+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy