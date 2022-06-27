ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avalanche favored to repeat after sportsbooks take hit on Cup title

The Colorado Avalanche lifting the Stanley Cup for the third time in franchise history proved to be painful for sportsbooks.

The Avalanche opened the season as the betting favorite by most oddsmakers and remained in that position throughout the season. That included at BetMGM, where Colorado opened at +600 and saw its odds shorten to +375 by the end of the regular season.

The Avalanche entered the Stanley Cup Final at -190 and by the end they had drawn the most title tickets at BetMGM at 25.7 percent, as well as the highest handle at 32.9 percent.

“The Avalanche were preseason favorites to win the Stanley Cup and represented a significant liability for the sportsbook all season,” said BetMGM sports trader Christian Cipollini.

Colorado is the heavy favorite to repeat in the 2022-23 season, opening at +450 at BetMGM, +400 at DraftKings and +450 at FanDuel.

As of Monday afternoon, the Lightning’s odds of claiming their third Cup in four years stood at +900 at both BetMGM and DraftKings and +1000 at FanDuel.

2022-23 Stanley Cup Title Odds (BetMGM)
Colorado Avalanche (+450)
Toronto Maple Leafs (+850)
Tampa Bay Lightning (+900)
Florida Panthers (+1000)
Carolina Hurricanes (+1200)
Vegas Golden Knights (+1400)
Edmonton Oilers (+1600)
Calgary Flames (+1800)
Minnesota Wild (+1800)
New York Rangers (+2000)
Pittsburgh Penguins (+2000)
St. Louis Blues (+2200)
Boston Bruins (+2500)
New York Islanders (+3000)
Washington Capitals (+3500)
Dallas Stars (+4000)
Los Angeles Kings (+4000)
Nashville Predators (+5000)
Detroit Red Wings (+5000)
Vancouver Canucks (+5000)
Philadelphia Flyers (+6600)
Winnipeg Jets (+6600)
Buffalo Sabres (+6600)
Anaheim Ducks (+8000)
New Jersey Devils (+8000)
Ottawa Senators (+8000)
Chicago Blackhawks (+10000)
Columbus Blue Jackets (+10000)
San Jose Sharks (+10000)
Seattle Kraken (+12500)
Montreal Canadiens (+15000)
Arizona Coyotes (+50000)

–Field Level Media

markerzone.com

JOURNALIST TAKES A BEATING ONLINE FOR RAISING STANLEY CUP WITH THE COLORADO AVALANCHE

A reporter's post showing him lifting the Stanley Cup above his head following the Colorado Avalanche's win over the weekend has raised the ire of a few people, including some of his colleagues. Mike Chambers of the Denver Post has been writing about the Avs for some time, and has been covering hockey for the Post since 2000. On Monday, he posted two photos on his Twitter account, one of him being handed the Cup by Colorado captain Gabriel Landeskog, and another of him with the Cup held over his head.
DENVER, CO
markerzone.com

AVALANCHE REVEAL INJURIES SUFFERED DURING THEIR STANLEY CUP RUN

NHL players are some of the toughest athletes on the planet, playing through injuries in order to chase their dream of lifting the Stanley Cup. On Wednesday, the Colorado Avalanche revealed the list of injuries they were dealing with during their run to a third Stanley Cup in franchise history.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

2023 Stanley Cup odds: Which NHL team is favored to win it all?

The Colorado Avalanche buried the competition on the ice in a fitting way after winning the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup, and now all eyes are shifting to the offseason and beyond. Though the Avalanche’s third Stanley Cup title in franchise history is still a few days fresh, let’s take an early look at which teams have the highest odds to win it all in 2023.
DENVER, CO
The Hockey Writers

Canadiens on Right Track to Becoming Next Avalanche

It was an off-the-rails 2021-22 for the Montreal Canadiens, where they obviously finished in last place, “earning” the first-overall pick. However, according to Joe Sakic, general manager of the Stanley Cup-winning Colorado Avalanche, that’s what you need to build a contender. Wouldn’t he be an expert on the matter? You would think.
DENVER, CO
