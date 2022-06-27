ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

State encourages Coloradans to use free services on National HIV Testing Day

By Emily Arseneau
 3 days ago
DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) encourages Coloradans to get HIV tested on National HIV Testing Day.

According to the CDPHE, June 27 is recognized as National HIV Testing Day. This was first recognized in 1995. The theme of this year's National HIV Testing Day is “HIV Testing Is Self-Care.” The state says this serves as a reminder for sexually active Coloradans that knowledge of status is a critical step toward protecting their sexual health and engaging in prevention or treatment services.

“We want to encourage Coloradans, especially those who have delayed care due to the pandemic, to take advantage of the many free HIV testing services available statewide,” said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director of CDPHE in a press release. “Getting tested has never been easier and is one of the most important things you can do to protect your sexual health.”

Monday, the CDPHE encourages people to use the variety of free testing services available to know their status and get connected to care and treatment.

Resources provided by the CDPHE include free at-home testing kits for HIV and STIs like chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis.

For more information about HIV and STI prevention, click here.

In addition to these resources, Walgreens and Greater Than AIDS , a public information initiative of the Kaiser Family Foundation, have partnered with health departments across the country to offer free testing services on June 27. Check out the list of participating Walgreens stores near you.

Additional clinics and testing sites can be found by clicking here.

