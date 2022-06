ATHENS, Tenn. (WTVC) — A Tennessee woman who was named "Teacher of the Year" in January is now facing burglary, trespassing and drug possession charges. Police say Daelyn Waldroup hopped a fence to get to a car detained at a vehicle impound lot and broke into it. An affidavit WTVC obtained says this happened the morning of June 6.

