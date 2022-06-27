ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Abortion providers in Illinois prepare for influx of patients from out of state

By Stephanie Haines
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZXGoZ_0gNn5JcG00

Abortion providers in Illinois are gearing up to support an influx of patients from out of state.

Planned Parenthood of Illinois says it has been preparing for Roe's fall for a long time. It opened a clinic near the Wisconsin border in Waukegan back in 2020.

It's one of 17 facilities across Illinois, and they are planning to add more staff and hours.

"We have been planning for a surge of 20,000 to 30,000 new patients coming to the state of Illinois, so we've also been planning for schedule increases and increasing our capacity in our existing facilities," said Planned Parenthood of Illinois Chief Medical Officer Dr. Amy Whitaker.

Dr. Whitaker says clinics have been taking many calls from Wisconsin patients.

"We are overwhelmed by the number of people reaching out, wondering what to do, and also people reaching out offering to help," said Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin President and CEO Tanya Atkinson. "Our first priority was to reschedule the almost 70 patients."

Atkinson said those patients were scheduled for services Friday, but were turned away once the ruling came down.

Dr. Stephanie Findley is a primary care physician who services Milwaukee's north side. She says she also has been inundated with calls.

"My biggest concern is women having unhealthy abortions and ending up dying of some infection," Dr. Findley said.

She says she got an abortion back when she was a student.

"It brings up memories of trying to make a decision," Dr. Findley said. "This is not a decision a woman takes lightly."

Anti-abortion groups also want to offer resources.

"To educate women, to offer them support and counseling, to empower them to be able to choose life," said Pro-Life Wisconsin communication director Anna DeMeuse in an interview with TMJ4 last Friday.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 11

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois’ $1.83B tax relief program starts July 1

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Gov. JB Pritzker kicked off a series of tax relief programs for Illinois residents that begin going into effect on Friday, July 1st. The Family Relief Plan totals an estimated $1.83 billion in relief, including income and property tax rebates and a temporary cut in several sales taxes. “Starting tomorrow, every […]
ILLINOIS STATE
wxpr.org

With Roe gone, Illinois abortion clinics face surge in patients

With Roe v. Wade gone, Illinois is one of the few Midwestern states where abortions are still legal. Now the state's abortion clinics are bracing for a surge in out-of-state patients. Yamelsie Rodriguez, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri, said its focus...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Wisconsin Health
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Health
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
City
Waukegan, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Abortion Clinics
WGN News

15 new Indiana laws going into effect on July 1

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana General Assembly has more work to do at the Statehouse, with Gov. Eric Holcomb calling the legislature back for a special session on July 6. Lawmakers are expected to take up the governor’s plan to distribute $225 payments to Indiana taxpayers as part of a proposal to help Hoosiers with gas […]
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Indianapolis abortion clinic sees influx of patience since Roe v. Wade ruling

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, one Indiana abortion clinic is now seeing an influx in demand for services. The Women’s Med Center, an abortion clinic with locations in Indianapolis and Dayton, says the number of patients has increased two-fold. While they were not able to go on camera, in a statement, the clinic says women are panicking and they’re afraid that those seeking an abortion won’t get the care they need.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Central Illinois Proud

Illinois gas pump sticker lawsuit dismissed by federal judge

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit over an Illinois gas pump sticker mandate. Beginning July 1, all Illinois gas stations will be required to place a 4×8 inch sign on pumps that reads: “Illinois has suspended the inflation adjustment to the motor fuel tax through December 31, 2022. The price on this pump should reflect the suspension of the tax increase.”
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NBC Chicago

Chicago's Minimum Wage Will Increase July 1. Here's How Much it Will Be

Several big measures are going into effect July 1 in Chicago, one of them being an increase in the city's minimum wage. Currently, Chicago's minimum wage is $15 an hour for employers that have 21 or more employees, and $14 an hour for smaller businesses. But July 1, that rate is set to increase, according to officials.
CHICAGO, IL
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy