Oregon Parks becoming more accessible for mobility challenged individuals

A surprise uptick of summer chinook and sockeye salmon at Bonneville Dam prompted Oregon and Washington to reopen some July chinook fishing from the dam to Astoria and expand sockeye retention throughout the river’s jointly shared waters. Anglers will be allowed to keep hatchery chinook salmon July 1 to...
PORTLAND, Ore. — The glass panels on dozens of TriMet bus shelters have been damaged this month and the transit agency is scrambling to get them repaired. In June, there have been nearly 100 reports, which is more than April and May combined. “Most of the damage seems to...
PORTLAND, Ore. — LIV Golf, the controversial Saudi-backed golf league, kicked off its first U.S. event with a glitzy gala at a Portland nonprofit. The LIV Golf Portland Pro Am Pairing Party was held at The Redd in Southeast Portland’s industrial district. The event space is owned by the environmental nonprofit Ecotrust.
Rhonda Nyseth’s well dried up on Sept. 15, 2021, nine months after she bought her house in Klamath Falls. “When it happened, I won’t lie, I started crying immediately,” Nyseth said. She was familiar with the situation. She’s a social services emergency liaison for the Oregon Department of Human Services Office of Resilience and Emergency […]
Four weeks ago, the interfaith nonprofit Lift Every Voice Oregon had about 300 volunteers and had collected just a quarter of the signatures they needed to put a gun permit law on the ballot this fall. As of Thursday morning, organizers said 1,500 people from Coos Bay to Pendleton have gathered 115,000 signatures – more than they need to qualify.
As Portland marks one year since a heat dome shattered temperature records and killed scores of residents, the city is struggling to maintain a crucial tool to protect its most vulnerable people: trees. Portland’s tree canopy provides shade and other cooling effects, but it is shrinking, both city and independent...
Oregonians have a new tool to help track wildfire risk across the state, in the form of a new online map. The map, announced Thursday by the Oregon Department of Forestry, illustrates the risk of wildfire with color-coded risk levels that range from low (green) to high (red). By identifying...
I first noticed it down the street from my apartment earlier this year—random planter boxes placed down on a corner where occasionally one to three houseless neighbors had tents set up. This corner is quite large compared to most around Portland, and even when a small number of tents...
On June 13, Daniel Nguyen became the last winner in Oregon’s May election. It took 27 days for Clackamas County elections workers to finish counting ballots in the Democratic primary for House District 38. Nguyen, 43, a Lake Oswego city commissioner and the founder of restaurant chain Bambuza Vietnam Kitchen, won by a mere 28 votes.
When Matthew Prophet’s adult children came to visit their dad in Portland in the 1980′s, he would show off the city’s schools. Prophet, superintendent of Portland Public Schools from 1982 to 1992, would spend a Saturday driving his children to school buildings across the sprawling district, regaling them with stories about the students and teachers inside.
If you should ever get really lost while exploring the spaghetti tangle of Forest Service routes and old logging roads in the Coast Range woodlands west of Falls City, you just might stumble upon the mortal remains of a tiny timber town there. To be sure, there won’t be much...
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - An ancient, eel-like fish will have a temporary home in the Oregon Zoo’s Great Northwest area. The Pacific lamprey, which is one of the oldest species in the Pacific Northwest, returned to the zoo this month. The zoo says the 400-million-year-old fish predates dinosaurs and even trees.
Shawn Snyder has made it his mission for the last 25 years to remove what he says are improperly placed or unsafe bolts from rocks in local climbing areas. His most recent target is the Meadow Camp area. It has caused an uproar in the rock climbing community. “It shows...
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A popular summer event is getting ready to make a splash for the last time on the Portland waterfront. The Big Float is celebrating is 10th and last year on the Willamette River. The “last blast” will happen on Sunday, July 10, at Tom McCall Waterfront Park.
SALEM, Ore. — ODOT's POINT bus service is adding back two runs between Portland and Eugene, just in time for summer travel. Starting July 1, travelers will be able to ride buses on an express schedule, stopping only in Salem, each way. “Adding these two runs will almost bring...
An independent candidate for Oregon governor has a new moniker for the state’s most populous city: “the city of roaches.”. Gubernatorial candidate and former senator Betsy Johnson made the comment to a New York Times editor, referring to Portland’s battle with homelessness and crime. Her statements appeared...
Personal fireworks aren’t allowed in Portland this year, but there will still be plenty of fireworks shows to catch. Even if you're not feeling very patriotic at the moment, it can still be hard to imagine July without some bombs bursting in air—in a safe, controlled, not-starting-a-devastating-wildfire way. If you were hoping to dazzle the neighbors with your own show, you can't—at least not legally within Portland city limits.
A wildfire in Eastern Oregon, now dubbed the Willowcreek Fire, has grown to about 42,000 acres in its second day, and is now about 45% contained, according to officials with the Bureau of Land Management. Heading into Wednesday evening, Lisa Bogardus at the Vale office of the BLM said by...
Residents and visitors in nine Oregon counties should begin wearing masks indoors in public and on public transportation because they're COVID-19 community levels are considered “high,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.
As previously reported by the Advocate in the article Newberg School Principal Casey Petrie Refuses to Remove BLM Flags as Violent Protests Erupt Nationwide, Casey Petrie is a member of the extremist activist group Newberg Equity in Education (NEEd), which is a subgroup to Progressive Yamhill, a registered chapter of Indivisible.org. As a movement Indivisible endorses fringe Marxist ideologies, desires the defunding of police and closure of prisons, wishes for the eradication of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and pushes for the indoctrination of children into fringe sexual fetishes at a young age. Progressive Yamhill members have been proven to have given resources and funding to various Antifa groups operating in Oregon, especially those which attacked the Federal courthouse in Portland during 2020.
