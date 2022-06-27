Oregon Parks becoming more accessible for mobility challenged individuals

Personal fireworks aren’t allowed in Portland this year, but there will still be plenty of fireworks shows to catch. Even if you're not feeling very patriotic at the moment, it can still be hard to imagine July without some bombs bursting in air—in a safe, controlled, not-starting-a-devastating-wildfire way. If you were hoping to dazzle the neighbors with your own show, you can't—at least not legally within Portland city limits.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO