Tigard, OR

Oregon Parks becoming more accessible for mobility challenged individuals

By KATU Staff
KVAL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTIGARD, Ore. — Oregon parks are adding more locations for brand-new all-terrain wheelchairs. The chairs are designed to help...

kval.com

KXL

Nearly 100 TriMet Bus Shelters Damaged

PORTLAND, Ore. — The glass panels on dozens of TriMet bus shelters have been damaged this month and the transit agency is scrambling to get them repaired. In June, there have been nearly 100 reports, which is more than April and May combined. “Most of the damage seems to...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Controversial LIV Golf hosted glitzy draft party at Portland nonprofit

PORTLAND, Ore. — LIV Golf, the controversial Saudi-backed golf league, kicked off its first U.S. event with a glitzy gala at a Portland nonprofit. The LIV Golf Portland Pro Am Pairing Party was held at The Redd in Southeast Portland’s industrial district. The event space is owned by the environmental nonprofit Ecotrust.
PORTLAND, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

As wells run dry, Oregon residents depend on a state program that trucks in water

Rhonda Nyseth’s well dried up on Sept. 15, 2021, nine months after she bought her house in Klamath Falls.  “When it happened, I won’t lie, I started crying immediately,” Nyseth said.  She was familiar with the situation. She’s a social services emergency liaison for the Oregon Department of Human Services Office of Resilience and Emergency […] The post As wells run dry, Oregon residents depend on a state program that trucks in water appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Tigard, OR
opb.org

Oregon gun safety measure may make it onto fall ballot

Four weeks ago, the interfaith nonprofit Lift Every Voice Oregon had about 300 volunteers and had collected just a quarter of the signatures they needed to put a gun permit law on the ballot this fall. As of Thursday morning, organizers said 1,500 people from Coos Bay to Pendleton have gathered 115,000 signatures – more than they need to qualify.
OREGON STATE
KVAL

New map details Oregon wildfire risk

Oregonians have a new tool to help track wildfire risk across the state, in the form of a new online map. The map, announced Thursday by the Oregon Department of Forestry, illustrates the risk of wildfire with color-coded risk levels that range from low (green) to high (red). By identifying...
OREGON STATE
#The American Legion Post
kptv.com

On the Go with Joe at The Big Float

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A popular summer event is getting ready to make a splash for the last time on the Portland waterfront. The Big Float is celebrating is 10th and last year on the Willamette River. The “last blast” will happen on Sunday, July 10, at Tom McCall Waterfront Park.
PORTLAND, OR
KVAL

POINT buses adding Portland-Eugene express service

SALEM, Ore. — ODOT's POINT bus service is adding back two runs between Portland and Eugene, just in time for summer travel. Starting July 1, travelers will be able to ride buses on an express schedule, stopping only in Salem, each way. “Adding these two runs will almost bring...
SALEM, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Where to Catch Big Fireworks Displays around Portland and Beyond This Fourth of July

Personal fireworks aren’t allowed in Portland this year, but there will still be plenty of fireworks shows to catch. Even if you're not feeling very patriotic at the moment, it can still be hard to imagine July without some bombs bursting in air—in a safe, controlled, not-starting-a-devastating-wildfire way. If you were hoping to dazzle the neighbors with your own show, you can't—at least not legally within Portland city limits.
PORTLAND, OR
yamhilladvocate.com

Extremist Activist Casey Petrie Resigns and Takes Principal Position at Tigard Elementary School

As previously reported by the Advocate in the article Newberg School Principal Casey Petrie Refuses to Remove BLM Flags as Violent Protests Erupt Nationwide, Casey Petrie is a member of the extremist activist group Newberg Equity in Education (NEEd), which is a subgroup to Progressive Yamhill, a registered chapter of Indivisible.org. As a movement Indivisible endorses fringe Marxist ideologies, desires the defunding of police and closure of prisons, wishes for the eradication of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and pushes for the indoctrination of children into fringe sexual fetishes at a young age. Progressive Yamhill members have been proven to have given resources and funding to various Antifa groups operating in Oregon, especially those which attacked the Federal courthouse in Portland during 2020.

