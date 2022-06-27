ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winnie Harlow Upgrades Staple White Dress With Wide Belt & Lace-Up Sandals at Create & Cultivate Conference

By Ashley Rushford
 3 days ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Winnie Harlow put an effortless twist on the ultimate summer staple at the Create & Cultivate Conference in Los Angeles over the weekend. The interactive and educational event caters to female entrepreneurs seeking guidance on how to best create and grow their businesses and brands. Harlow was one of the keynote speakers along with Bella Hadid and Olivia Culpo.

Harlow was stylishly dressed for the occasion, stepping out in a flawless white gown. The garment was complete with a structured collar, long billowy sleeves and a center thigh-high slit. The runway sensation parted her highlighted hair in the middle and styled it bone straight. She complemented the number with layered choker necklaces and a wide belt.

The Cay Skin founder amped up the glam with a bronzy smokey eye and neutral matte lip. Sticking to a summertime aesthetic, she added colorful pointy nails and diamond midi rings.

Completing her look was a pair of white lace-up sandals . The sleek silhouette had a wide strap across the toe and wrapped around her calves. Often defined by long straps that wrap around the ankle and up the leg for security, strappy sandals are a popular choice with shorter dresses and other silhouettes that showcase legs. A staple shoe of the warmer months, strappy sandals can be any heel height for versatile wear.

Add an eye-catching finish to your look with lace up heels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VeLFz_0gNn5BYS00
CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: JLO Jennifer Lopez Frina Sandal, $60 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06JZV5_0gNn5BYS00
CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Open Edit Rosie Ankle Tie Sandal, $60.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ETvWO_0gNn5BYS00
CREDIT: Macy's

To Buy: Steve Madden Utilize Tie-Up Sandal, $55 (was $109) .

Click through the gallery to see Harlow’s style evolution through the years.

