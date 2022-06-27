ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabaster, AL

Five-star cornerback Tony Mitchell picks Alabama

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lNLjw_0gNn51oR00

Cornerback Tony Mitchell, a five-star prospect ranked No. 15 in the Class of 2023 per the 247Sports composite, committed to play for Alabama late Sunday.

Earlier in the week, the Alabama native whittled down his list to four finalists. He picked the Crimson Tide over Auburn, Georgia and Texas A&M.

Mitchell is listed at 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds. He plays for Thompson High School in Alabaster, Ala. He is 247Sports’ second-ranked cornerback in the class.

Alabama previously landed another five-star corner, Jahlil Hurley — the third-ranked player at his position in the class. Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide also have commitments from four four-star players in the class, including quarterback Eli Holstein.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama 5-Star OL target Kadyn Proctor commits to Iowa

Kadyn Proctor announced his commitment to Iowa Thursday. Proctor chose the Hawkeyes over Alabama football after listing both programs in his top two. The Crimson Tide hosted Proctor for an official visit earlier this month. After the visit, the five-star recruit canceled all of his other official visits, and he said he would only consider Alabama and Iowa in a statement.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Roll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Gump Day!

With July 4th coming up this weekend, we are really getting into the deadest part of the football offseason. The Tide secured a couple of commitments from Tony Mitchell and Brayson Hubbard last weekend after Alabama wrapped up all of their June camps, and then got the pledge from JUCO LB Justin Jefferson last night. After this, though, the coaching staff enters into a mandated dead period in recruiting. We may still get some commits throughout July, but don’t expect any official visitors making their way to Tuscaloosa.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Alabama Football Adds Big Commitment To Its 2023 Class

Alabama scored another 2023 recruit Wednesday in Cole Adams. The four-star wide receiver announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide. He posted a statement on Twitter thanking his friends, family, coaches, and teammates before referencing Lynyrd Skynyrd’s "Sweet Home Alabama." The Owasso, Oklahoma, native chose Alabama over Oklahoma and...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alabaster, AL
Sports
City
Alabaster, AL
Alabaster, AL
Football
Local
Alabama Football
City
Auburn, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Nebraska State
tdalabamamag.com

4-Star edge-rusher Bai Jobe announces final three

Bai Jobe announced his final three schools Tuesday via Twitter ahead of a commitment decision. Jobe attends Community Christian School in Oklahoma. However, he is originally from Senegal. The Senegal native listed Alabama, Michigan State and Oklahoma as his final three schools Tuesday. The Crimson Tide hosted Jobe for camp earlier this month, and he took official visits to Michigan State and Vanderbilt.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Chris Braswell says Alabama’s defense is “focused on winning a national title”

We have had the opportunity to feature Dallas Turner, Brian Branch, and Chris Braswell via In My Own Words. All three defensive players for Alabama football told Stephen M. Smith of Touchdown Alabama Magazine to expect this group to become the best defense in the Nick Saban era. The Crimson Tide is coming for a College Football Playoff National Championship after losing to Georgia in 2021. Braswell, in particular, told Smith to keep his eyes on everyone defensively for Alabama in the fall.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Bill Clark
sylacauganews.com

Two Sylacaugans competing for Miss Alabama 2022 this weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The reigning Miss Sylacauga, Lacey Wood, as well as the 2019 and 2020 champion, Ibby Dickson, will vie for the title of Miss Alabama 2022 this weekend. The preliminary rounds for Miss Alabama start Wednesday, June 29, and go until Friday, July 1. The finals are scheduled to take place this Saturday, July 2, at 7:00 p.m.
AL.com

Alabama fried chicken named among the South’s best

When you’re on a mission to find the best fried chicken in America, you better make at least one stop in Alabama. Billed as “the source for people who care about dining and drinking in the nation’s most important food cities, Eater (published by Vox) sent “American experts in fried chicken” to find the best of the best, reassuring everyone “You can find good fried chicken anywhere in America.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Rent continues to skyrocket around Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Odds are you are paying more to rent an apartment or home. Over the past two years, rent has skyrocketed. Nationwide, the price of rent has gone up 25% since 2020 according to Nick VinZant, a senior research analyst with QuoteWizard. “Even in the last 6...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: Suspect who shot two Alabama deputies arrested

UPDATE 6/30/2022 2:38 p.m.: According to ALEA, Austin Patrick Hall was arrested at around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 30. Hall has been placed in a local jail. MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is issuing a blue alert after two Alabama deputies were shot in Bibb County, Alabama on Wednesday, […]
BIBB COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Texas A M#Thompson High School#Uab
WAFF

New information surfaces on suspended Decatur doctor

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - New information has surfaced surrounding the investigation of a Decatur doctor. Sammy Becdach’s license to practice medicine was suspended by the state board of medical examiners. This is after the death of a Pelham woman who apparently was not an oncology patient. Becdach previously worked...
DECATUR, AL
Bham Now

Salem’s Diner named the best diner in Alabama by Food & Wine

Food & Wine Magazine recently named Salem’s Diner the best diner in the state. Keep reading for more about the award winning breakfast and lunch spot (and a few menu recommendations from our team). A Homewood staple. It’s no secret that Homewood is full of yummy spots to grab...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
Americanfootball
Miami Hurricanes
wbrc.com

Joe Lewis Etheridge of Etheridge Brothers Barbershop passes away

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Longstanding community member and business owner Mr. Joe Lewis Etheridge died Tuesday according to a Facebook post from his friends and family. “Today, Mr. Joe Lewis Etheridge from the Etheridge Brothers at our East Lake location passed away. June 4, 2022 marked his 61st year as a barber. His consistent worth ethics and his ability to be at work everyday before 4am paved a way for a successful career as a barber. He also treated each customer as if they were the only one and each tip like it was a million dollars. His amazing advice was priceless. He will be missed.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

63K+
Followers
50K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy