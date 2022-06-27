ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mets move on from ‘bump in the road,’ host 2-game set vs. Astros

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D8GhB_0gNn4pSN00

Max Scherzer’s return is still a few days away, but the New York Mets could have Jeff McNeil back in the lineup when they begin a brief two-game set against the visiting Houston Astros on Tuesday.

McNeil is expected back after missing the past five games due to right hamstring tightness, while Scherzer (oblique strain) will make his second rehab start for Double-A Binghamton on Tuesday. He could rejoin New York’s rotation this weekend.

New York returns home following a 2-3 road trip against Houston and the Miami Marlins. The Mets went 1-for-13 with runners in scoring position in Sunday’s 3-2 loss to the Marlins, who won on Nick Fortes’ ninth-inning homer against Adam Ottavino.

The right-handed reliever had allowed one earned run in his last 19 appearances over 18 innings before giving up Fortes’ solo blast.

“I don’t want to lose the game for the team, but personally … it’s a blip, a bump in the road,” Ottavino said. “I’m not going to lose sleep over it individually, it just sucks to lose for the team.”

The Mets will look to bounce back against an Astros team that split a four-game series against the New York Yankees over the weekend.

The entertaining series included Houston’s 3-0 win on Saturday, when Cristian Javier, Hector Neris and Ryan Pressly combined on the first no-hitter against the New York Yankees in 19 years.

Aaron Judge answered on Sunday with a three-run homer in the 10th inning to give the Yankees a 6-3 walk-off victory.

“It was a lot of intensity and energy for both sides,” said Astros second baseman Jose Altuve, who hit two home runs during the series. “We played good, 100 percent every single inning. We did everything we could and I’m happy with the way we played.”

Houston designated hitter Michael Brantley exited Sunday’s game with right shoulder discomfort and is listed as day-to-day.

The Astros will turn to left-hander Framber Valdez (7-3, 2.90 ERA) for the series opener. He received a no-decision after allowing three runs on two hits over six innings against the Yankees last Thursday.

Valdez, 28, has posted a 4.21 ERA in six home starts this season compared to a 1.95 mark in eight outings away from Minute Maid Park.

Starling Marte is 1-for-8 with three strikeouts against Valdez, who is making his first appearance versus the Mets.

New York starter Carlos Carrasco (8-3, 4.42) is set to face the Astros for the second time in the past week after exiting early in last Wednesday’s contest.

The right-hander allowed a season-high three homers before departing with lower back tightness in the third inning.

Carrasco, who yielded four hits and five runs in 2 1/3 innings last Wednesday, has gone 4-4 with a 4.34 ERA in 10 career games (nine starts) against Houston.

Altuve (10-for-27, one home run) and Yuli Gurriel (5-for-13, two doubles) have fared well against Carrasco, who has posted a 5.33 ERA in five starts this month across 25 1/3 innings. Yordan Alvarez has homered in both career at-bats against Carrasco.

Mets manager Buck Showalter is exercising patience with third baseman Eduardo Escobar, who is batting .225 for the season after going 5-for-44 (.114) over the last two weeks.

“It seems like every borderline pitch to him is a strike,” Showalter said. “He is playing the heck out of third base for us. He is a force on the field and off, but we are not even halfway there. It bodes well for the rest of the season if at some point he can get it going.”

–Field Level Media

Popculture

Darwyn Encarnacion, Former New York Mets Player, Dead at 21

Former Mets prospect Darwyn Encarnacion died after a car crash in the Dominican Republic earlier this week. He was only 21 when the crash happened, tumbling off of a bridge in his SUV and crashing into a ditch below. The former Mets minor-league outfielder survived the initial accident and was...
MLB
thecomeback.com

Lenny Dykstra tells Howard Stern surprising thing Keith Hernandez made him do

Never one to mince words when speaking to Howard Stern, or anyone for that matter, Lenny Dykstra revealed an interesting fact about his former teammate Keith Hernandez Tuesday morning. While appearing on Stern’s SiriusXM Radio show, the King of All Media asked Dykstra for his thoughts on Hernandez having his...
BASEBALL
ClutchPoints

The real reason Freddie Freeman fired his agent after leaving Braves for Dodgers

Three months ago, Freddie Freeman shockingly left the Atlanta Braves to sign a massive six-year $162 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers already boasted one of the best lineups in baseball and added a future Hall of Fame first baseman. Everything seemed to fall into place when the season began. However, the […] The post The real reason Freddie Freeman fired his agent after leaving Braves for Dodgers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
City
Houston, TX
City
Miami, TX
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Homer, NY
Houston, TX
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Did Freddie Freeman admit to making big mistake?

Freddie Freeman has made a major move that indicates he feels he made a huge mistake. Freeman signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers over the offseason after negotiations failed with his former team, the Atlanta Braves. Over the weekend, Freeman visited Atlanta for the first time since signing with the Dodgers. He received a warm reception from Braves fans and was completely emotional.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Yankees might’ve landed another gem with flame-throwing relief pitcher

When the New York Yankees realized they needed to add another catcher to the equation prior to the start of the 2022 season, they targeted Jose Treviño from the Texas Rangers. Luckily, Texas wasn’t looking for a massive haul, so the Yankees packaged together Albert Abreu and Robby Ahlstrom in exchange for the 29-year-old catcher.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Braves: 3 photos that prove Freddie Freeman never wanted to leave Atlanta

The Atlanta Braves celebrated Freddie Freeman over the weekend, but the star first baseman struggled with emotions in his return. On Tuesday, he fired his agents. Freeman never really intended to leave Atlanta, and Tuesday’s news all but confirmed that. They played hardball with the Braves, and Alex Anthopoulos called Freeman’s bluff, trading for Matt Olson to replace him.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Knicks Have Reportedly Expressed Interest In Blockbuster Trade

There's no worse-kept secret than the New York Knicks' interest in signing Jalen Brunson. However, he's reportedly not the only star guard they're pursuing this summer. According to SNY's Ian Begley, they have also "expressed interest" in acquiring Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs. The Knicks have cleared considerable...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Person
Jeff Mcneil
Person
Eduardo Escobar
Person
Starling Marte
Person
Adam Ottavino
Person
Ryan Pressly
Person
Homer
Person
Buck Showalter
Yardbarker

Dansby Swanson comments on Freddie Freeman switching agents

Following Freddie Freeman‘s emotional return to Truist Park, he announced that he is switching agencies because he believes they mishandled his free agent negotiations. As tears ran down Freeman’s face throughout the entire weekend, it couldn’t be more clear that he was wearing the wrong uniform. Unfortunately, there’s no going back now.
NFL
FanSided

Astros injury update: Latest on Yordan Alvarez, Jeremy Peña

A massive collision between Yordan Alvarez and Jeremy Peña left the Astros without two of their best players against the Mets. How are they doing now?. The Houston Astros got quite the scare on Wednesday when Yordan Alvarez had to be carted off the field after a collision with Jeremy Peña.
HOUSTON, TX
#The New York Mets#The Miami Marlins#The New York Yankees
Popculture

ESPN MLB Analyst Jessica Mendoza Reveals Who Is the 'Best Team in Baseball' (Exclusive)

The 2022 MLB season is getting close to the halfway point, and several teams are making a push to win a world championship. As of right now, which team has the best chance to win the World Series? PopCulture.com exclusively spoke to ESPN MLB analyst Jessica Mendoza, who said the New York Yankees have the best chance to win it all. But she also has her eye on the Boston Red Sox.
BOSTON, MA
thecomeback.com

Kyle Schwarber keeps crushing June home runs at historic rate

On Tuesday evening, Jayson Stark of The Athletic tweeted an incredible factoid about Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber. Entering the Phillies’ game against the Atlanta Braves, Schwarber had a career home run ratio of 9.93 at-bats/home run, as noted by Stark. That’s the No. 1 ratio in modern history, with some guy known as Babe Ruth second at 10.63 AB/HR.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB Trade Rumors

Mets select three-time Gold Glove OF Ender Inciarte

The Mets announced they selected outfielder Ender Inciarte onto the major league roster before Tuesday evening’s matchup with the Astros. Fellow outfielder Nick Plummer has been optioned to Triple-A Syracuse to clear an active roster spot, while the club designated left-hander Locke St. John for assignment to free space on the 40-man roster.
SYRACUSE, NY
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

