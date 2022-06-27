Fourth of July events planned across the Central Coast

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. – Central Coast residents are getting out their red, white, and blue gear in preparation for the upcoming Fourth of July holiday.

While you may be headed to a pool party or family barbeque on Independence Day, organizations across the Central Coast are planning Fourth of July festivities to bring communities together in celebration.

Southern Santa Barbara County:

Fourth of July Celebration and Fireworks Show at Stearns Wharf. Celebrations start at 12 p.m., with the grand finale firework show kicking off at 9 p.m. Click here for more information .

Free Star Spangled Fourth of July Concert at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse's Sunken Gardens featuring the Prime Time Band with News Channel 3-12's very own morning weather anchor, Anikka Abbott, and Gary Smith as special guests. Concert begins at 5 p.m. Click here for more information .

The Lark Independence Day Barbeque. Barbeque celebration lasts from 12 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. Click here for more information .

Northern Santa Barbara County:

Solvang Fourth of July Festival and Fireworks Show at Old Mission Santa Inés. Celebrations start at 2 p.m. and the firework show kicks off at 9 p.m. Click here for more information .

Lompoc Fourth of July Family Fun Day at Ryon Park. Kicks off with a patriotic bike parade at 11 a.m., with picnic in the park activities running from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. Click here for more information .

Santa Maria "Red, White, and Boom" Fourth of July Fireworks Show and Concert at the Elks Event Center. Live music begins at 5:30 p.m., and the firework show is expected to blast off at 8:45 p.m. Admission is free, parking is $10 per vehicle. Click here for more information .

Southern San Luis Obispo County:

Avila Beach Fourth of July Doggie Parade. Starting at 191 San Miguel Street from 8:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. Click here for more information .

Fireworks Celebration at the Pismo Beach Pier. Click here for more information .

Arroyo Grande Concerts in the Park Fourth of July Show. Downtown Arroyo Grande from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Click here for more information .

Northern San Luis Obispo County

Free Fourth of July celebration and fireworks show at Barney Schwartz Park in Paso Robles. Celebrations begin at 2 p.m. and last until 10 p.m. Click here for more information .

Templeton Fourth of July Celebration. Starting with the Templeton Fire Department's Pancake Breakfast at 7 a.m. with activities continuing until 3 p.m. Click here for more information .

Annual Atascadero Fourth of July Music Festival at Atascadero Lake Park. Free admission, starts at 4 p.m. and ends at 8 p.m. Click here for more information .

If you would like to add your Fourth of July event to this list, please email news@keyt.com with information.

Click here for details about where Safe and Sane fireworks are legally allowed across the Central Coast .

