Lake Charles, LA

Lake Charles storm damage

KPLC TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMomma raccoon moves babies after branch falls from tree during storm. A...

www.kplctv.com

KPLC TV

Sulphur lifts water conservation order

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Sulphur is lifting its mandatory water conservation order. The order was put into place on Sunday, June 26, due to mechanical issues at the Verdine Water Plant.
SULPHUR, LA
GATOR 99.5

City Of Lake Charles City To Observe July 4th Holiday – Garbage Schedules Altered

The 4th of July holiday weekend is coming up this weekend and the city of Lake Charles has announced that they will be closed on Monday, July 4th. This means that the Department of Public Works, and other City Departments, including Lake Charles City Hall, will be closed on Monday, July 4, 2022, in observance of the holiday but will reopen on Tuesday, July 5, 2022.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

KPLC announces plans to rebuild at downtown location

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - KPLC and FOX29 are staying downtown. KPLC General Manager John Ware on Thursday announced plans to rebuild at KPLC’s current location, at 320 Division Street. The building is also home to FOX29, KPLC’s partner station. KPLC’s 400-foot transmission tower fell on the building...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
City
Lake Charles, LA
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
City
Branch, LA
Louisiana State
Louisiana Pets & Animals
Lake Charles, LA
Lifestyle
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Few downpours today, some heavy rain possible Friday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Scattered showers and storms developed during our Wednesday afternoon and brought some much needed rainfall for our area, but that also gave us a cooler start to our Thursday morning. The rain cooled air has settled in and couple that with dew points back into the lower 70′s we are dealing with a little patchy fog this morning. Rain chances are going back up this afternoon with the potential of some heavy rainfall heading into Friday thanks to an area of low pressure to the south and west.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Coast Guard assists two boaters on Prien Lake

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The United States Coast Guard assisted two boaters when their boat began taking on water Tuesday morning. A small crew from Coast Guard Station Lake Charles witnessed the 17-foot boat taking on water while on patrol at 8:15 a.m. After removing the two passengers, the...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Update: No one found in apartment on Goos Street

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - What police believed may have been a barricade situation ended Wednesday with no one being found in an apartment on Goos Street. The person who called police believed the person was in the apartment, but when authorities cleared the location, they found he had already left the apartment, Sgt. Brenda Treadway said.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA 4th of July Events

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Here is a listing of all the 4th of July events happening across Southwest Louisiana. If you’d like your event added to this list, email news@kplctv.com with the event’s information. Lake Charles. Red White Blue & You Celebration: The City of Lake Charles...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

LifeShare’s annual “United We Give” returns to Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - LifeShare Blood Center is urging donors to include donating blood within their Independence Day plans. “United We Give” is an annual LifeShare event created to encourage donors to be mindful of community blood supply needs. Sponsors for “United We Give” include KPLC, Raising Cane’s...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kjas.com

Local counties and parishes initiate bans on burning

As the amount of moisture in vegetation continues to decline some local leaders have called for bans on all outdoor burning in an attempt to prevent fire. Bans on all outdoor burning are now in place in Tyler, Angelina and Orange Counties here in East Texas and also in Vernon Parish in Louisiana.
VERNON PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - June 29, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 28, 2022. Ronald Wayne Woods, 46, Lake Charles: Contempt of court. Kevin Dwayne Bell, 21, Iowa: Battery of a dating partner, pregnant victim (2 counts); resisting a police officer with force or violence; contempt of court; first-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less); contraband into a penal institution.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Second Harvest to hold drive-thru food giveaway in Lake Charles Thursday

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Second Harvest Food Bank will distribute food to families in need at Zion Tabernacle Baptist Church on Shattuck Street Thursday, June 30. The drive-thru event will be open on a first come, first served basis from 9 to 11 a.m. while supplies last. No paperwork or documentation is required, but those receiving assistance must provide household information such as the recipient’s name, number of household members and current monthly income.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Remembering Hurricane Audrey: Survivor speaks 65 years later

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Sixty-five years ago today, Cameron Parish residents woke up to pure horror. A slow-moving, weak hurricane had suddenly exploded to a fast-moving major hurricane. Hurricane Audrey trapped many residents who had gone to bed the night before believing they had time to escape in the...
CAMERON PARISH, LA
99.9 KTDY

Lake Charles Airbnb Renters Host Wild Party

On Tuesday Airbnb announced that they would be enforcing a permanent ban on all parties at their rental locations. This ban came about after the start of the pandemic in 2020 but has led to a 44% drop in parties at the company's rentals. Closer to home there was a...
LAKE CHARLES, LA

