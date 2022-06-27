Lake Charles storm damage

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Scattered showers and storms developed during our Wednesday afternoon and brought some much needed rainfall for our area, but that also gave us a cooler start to our Thursday morning. The rain cooled air has settled in and couple that with dew points back into the lower 70′s we are dealing with a little patchy fog this morning. Rain chances are going back up this afternoon with the potential of some heavy rainfall heading into Friday thanks to an area of low pressure to the south and west.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 15 HOURS AGO