Lake Charles storm damage

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lightning from Sunday’s storm is what officials said is the preliminary cause of four house fires in Lake Charles. Lake Charles Fire Chief Delton Carter said only one of the four houses sustained substantial damage. That house was located on Kirby Street. Chief Carter...
The 4th of July holiday weekend is coming up this weekend and the city of Lake Charles has announced that they will be closed on Monday, July 4th. This means that the Department of Public Works, and other City Departments, including Lake Charles City Hall, will be closed on Monday, July 4, 2022, in observance of the holiday but will reopen on Tuesday, July 5, 2022.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - KPLC and FOX29 are staying downtown. KPLC General Manager John Ware on Thursday announced plans to rebuild at KPLC’s current location, at 320 Division Street. The building is also home to FOX29, KPLC’s partner station. KPLC’s 400-foot transmission tower fell on the building...
It has been 671 days since Hurricane Laura tore through Market Basket on Ryan Street and ripped the entire shopping mall to shreds. Slowly workers began to put the pieces back together. We all knew eventually, this day would come. Market Basket worked hard to not only rebuild all of...
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Scattered showers and storms developed during our Wednesday afternoon and brought some much needed rainfall for our area, but that also gave us a cooler start to our Thursday morning. The rain cooled air has settled in and couple that with dew points back into the lower 70′s we are dealing with a little patchy fog this morning. Rain chances are going back up this afternoon with the potential of some heavy rainfall heading into Friday thanks to an area of low pressure to the south and west.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The United States Coast Guard assisted two boaters when their boat began taking on water Tuesday morning. A small crew from Coast Guard Station Lake Charles witnessed the 17-foot boat taking on water while on patrol at 8:15 a.m. After removing the two passengers, the...
Bad storms moved through Lake Charles yesterday evening causing damage all over the city. We reported earlier that someone went a videoed the aftermath of the damage the storms caused to the Courtyard by Marriott on L'Auberge Blvd. It ripped siding off the side of the hotel and also caused...
Weather officials continue to monitor three areas for tropical development, including a system that threatens Orange County and all of Southeast Texas. Closest to home, there is an area of low pressure over the northwest Gulf of Mexico with disorganized showers and thunderstorms. This low has a 30 percent chance...
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - What police believed may have been a barricade situation ended Wednesday with no one being found in an apartment on Goos Street. The person who called police believed the person was in the apartment, but when authorities cleared the location, they found he had already left the apartment, Sgt. Brenda Treadway said.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Here is a listing of all the 4th of July events happening across Southwest Louisiana. If you’d like your event added to this list, email news@kplctv.com with the event’s information. Lake Charles. Red White Blue & You Celebration: The City of Lake Charles...
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - LifeShare Blood Center is urging donors to include donating blood within their Independence Day plans. “United We Give” is an annual LifeShare event created to encourage donors to be mindful of community blood supply needs. Sponsors for “United We Give” include KPLC, Raising Cane’s...
Big storms came through Lake Charles early Sunday evening and South Lake Charles looks like it received the worst of it as a possible tornado touched down in the area. Social media exploded yesterday evening with folks posting pictures and videos of the weather as it blew through the area.
As the amount of moisture in vegetation continues to decline some local leaders have called for bans on all outdoor burning in an attempt to prevent fire. Bans on all outdoor burning are now in place in Tyler, Angelina and Orange Counties here in East Texas and also in Vernon Parish in Louisiana.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 28, 2022. Ronald Wayne Woods, 46, Lake Charles: Contempt of court. Kevin Dwayne Bell, 21, Iowa: Battery of a dating partner, pregnant victim (2 counts); resisting a police officer with force or violence; contempt of court; first-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less); contraband into a penal institution.
A motorist sent a video from Interstate 10 near Roanoke showing a vehicle fire. In the video, you can see a full-sized pick-up truck fully engulfed in flames. It is unknown, at this time, if there were any injuries involved in the incident. At the time of the video, no...
Lake Arthur, La. (KPLC) - A seven-foot alligator visited the swimming area of Lake Arthur Park Saturday morning. Lake Arthur police were notified of the alligator sighting, and they asked that everyone leave the water until wildlife authorities could remove it. Wildlife officials arrived and hooked the alligator, but it...
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Second Harvest Food Bank will distribute food to families in need at Zion Tabernacle Baptist Church on Shattuck Street Thursday, June 30. The drive-thru event will be open on a first come, first served basis from 9 to 11 a.m. while supplies last. No paperwork or documentation is required, but those receiving assistance must provide household information such as the recipient’s name, number of household members and current monthly income.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Sixty-five years ago today, Cameron Parish residents woke up to pure horror. A slow-moving, weak hurricane had suddenly exploded to a fast-moving major hurricane. Hurricane Audrey trapped many residents who had gone to bed the night before believing they had time to escape in the...
On Tuesday Airbnb announced that they would be enforcing a permanent ban on all parties at their rental locations. This ban came about after the start of the pandemic in 2020 but has led to a 44% drop in parties at the company's rentals. Closer to home there was a...
