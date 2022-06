On June 16, the Rigby City Council agreed to postpone the road project on 5th West in Rigby until next year due to the rising prices in asphalt. Rigby Public Works Director Mitch Bradley notified the city council at their May 16 meeting that he received three bids for the road-straightening project. The bids, he said, came in nearly $300,000 over the budget he had set in place for the work.

RIGBY, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO