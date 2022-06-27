ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KGUN 9 Tucson News

Traffic circles mitigate traffic and help the environment

By Greg Bradbury
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u8Vqa_0gNn3Jgg00

In places like the Dunbar Spring neighborhood, traffics circles are very common. The traffic mitigation feature is often used when vehicles are speeding through stop signs.

"People just like to drag race through them and it causes a lot of concern for the residents," Jesse Soto, the manager of the Neighborhood Traffic Management Program, said. "Drivers will see the traffic circle in front of them and start to slow down."

In order to get a traffic circle added to an area, the neighborhood has to raise the funds to add it. A traffic circle can cost anywhere between $15,000 and $25,000 in the city of Tucson.

There are also surveys that will take place to make sure a traffic circle will work in the desired area.

Some traffic circles do more than just mitigate traffic. The city's Green Stormwater Infrastructure (GSI) program helps design them to harness stormwater when it rains.

"When stormwater hits hard impervious surfaces so, rooftops, streets, anything where it can't soak in. What we're trying to do is direct that water into vegetated basins where it can infiltrate the soil to support local vegetation," Blue Baldwin, the manager of the Green Stormwater Infrastructure program said.

These traffic circles have cutouts to allow the water to seep in and then the water is absorbed by the plants in the circle. This also works as a way to make neighborhoods greener.

"It's like the GSI doubles as this climate resiliency measure but also as traffic calming," Baldwin said.

If you are interested in learning more about traffic circles, visit TucsonAZ.gov .

You can also learn more about the city's climate action plan and GSI program at ClimateAction.gov .

——-
Greg Bradbury is a reporter for KGUN 9 . Greg is a graduate of Syracuse University where he studied Broadcast Journalism and Spanish. Greg joined KGUN 9 in February 2021 as a Multimedia Journalist after working at the ABC National Desk as a Digital News Associate. Share your story ideas and important issues with Greg by emailing greg.bradbury@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

Comments / 2

Related
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Scene cleared, Desert Vista campus resumes normal activity

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima Community College said the Desert Vista campus has resumed normal activity after police activity there prompted a safety alert Wednesday morning, June 29. PCC police issued an alert just after 8 a.m. warning people on the campus near West Drexel Road and South...
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Circles#Traffic Management#Traffic Calming#The Circle#Gsi
KOLD-TV

Five kittens rescued from storm drain in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Five kittens are safe and sound after they were rescued from a storm drain at a Tucson construction site on Wednesday, June 29. The kittens were rescued by the Tucson Fire Department, Pima county Animal Control and Murphy’s Law Rescue, based in Willcox.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

New Pride mural on Fourth Avenue

Tucson swim school shuts down, leaving kids without classes and parents without refunds. Tucson parents said they paid for lessons for their kids at a popular swim school but never got them. Tucson Greyhound Park shuts down after decades. Updated: Jun. 21, 2022 at 10:10 PM MST. The Tucson Greyhound...
TUCSON, AZ
L.A. Weekly

Patrick Nord Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Harrison Roads [Tucson, AZ]

Two-Vehicle Crash near Harrison and Irvington Roads Left One 66-Year-Old Man Dead. Per initial reports, the crash happened on June 25th when Nord was turning left onto Harrison and an SUV struck his motorcycle. According to the Tucson Police Department, Nord was not wearing a protective helmet and failed to...
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9

Images of the Contreras Fire at Kitt Peak

The Contreras Fire, started June 11 by lightning, burned through the Baboquivari Mountains southwest of Tucson until June 24. The fire eventually forced the evacuation of Kitt Peak Observatory and Pan Tak. When the wildfire eventually hit the observatory around 2 a.m. Friday, June 17, four non-scientific buildings were lost but the telescopes were left standing.
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9

Monsoon stays active with day to day variations in coverage

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon moisture stays in place, with day-to-day variations in coverage!. We'll see another 30 to 40% chance for showers and storms in Tucson today, mainly after 2 PM. Each day may vary in location, with highs staying slightly below normal. Meteorologist April Madison.
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9

Truly Nolen: Scorpions starting to stir in Tucson

Truly Nolan is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend. As temperatures have risen into triple-digits on a regular basis this month, one of nature’s toughest pests has begun stirring: Scorpions. In fact, our next guest said his company has seen an uptick in scorpion calls over the past few weeks. Truly Nolen’s Kyle Wheelin, explains how to deal with scorpions and some of the things a homeowner can do to help keep them at bay.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Marana police working death investigation near I-10

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Marana police are investigating a death near I-10 on Tuesday, June 28. Numerous police cars and the crime scene unit near the intersection of Linda Vista and Twin Peaks. Though a large area off the side of the road was blocked at around 4...
MARANA, AZ
azpm.org

Green Valley hospital closes

Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital closed its doors Thursday, ending a seven-year struggle to establish a local hospital in Green Valley, one of Arizona's largest retirement communities. The privately-owned 49-bed hospital notified its 300 employees earlier this month that they face possible layoffs. CEO Steve Harris said the closure is...
GREEN VALLEY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Motorcyclist dies following crash at Fairview, Wetmore in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A motorcyclist died following a single-vehicle crash at Fairview and Wetmore in Tucson late Sunday, June 26. The Tucson Police Department said James H. Sturgill, 50, crashed at the intersection and suffered life-threatening injuries. The TPD Sturgill may have been speeding and impaired when...
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kgun9.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy