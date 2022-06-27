ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The number of Mainers hospitalized with COVID-19 has fallen to 112

By Maine Public
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe number of Mainers hospitalized with COVID-19 has continued to fall in recent days. The Maine CDC...

Maine COVID-19 hospitalizations rise slightly

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations are up slightly on Wednesday. The Maine CDC says 115 people are in the hospital with the virus, up six from on Tuesday. Twenty-two people are in critical care, that’s also up six. And five people are on ventilators. There are also 372...
Dental care coverage expands Friday for Mainers

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A state that has among the fewest dentists in the Northeast will soon expand dental care access. Maine has about 55 dentists per 100,000 residents, which is below the national average of about 61 and well below New England states such as Massachusetts and Connecticut. State...
Two additional Mainers die with COVID, as hospitalizations drop slightly

The number of Mainers hospitalized with COVID has fallen by two on Thursday, to 113. Hospitalizations have been hovering around that level for the last few days after falling significantly throughout the month of June. Eighteen patients are in critical care and four are on ventilators. Two additional COVID deaths...
Four counties in Maine make the top 500 healthiest communities list

An annual list of the top 500 healthiest communities in the United States was recently released by U.S. News and World Reports. Four counties in Maine made the list: Cumberland, Knox, Sagadahoc and York. All are considered urban or semi-urban areas. In spite of high air quality and opportunities for outdoor exercise, none of Maine's rural communities made the cut.
Have You Received Your Relief Check from the State of Maine?

Have you received your relief check yet in the mail? You can track yours and find the status with an easy to access Maine state website. The first round of checks were sent out about a month ago. Many Mainers have already gotten their checks while others are still waiting. In fact, over 500,000 relief checks have been sent to Maine residents since the start of June, according to WGME.
Governor Mills Announces $15 Million in Grants for Maine’s Seafood Industry

On Wednesday, Governor Mills announced more than $15 million in grants for Maine’s seafood processing and dealing industry. Mills made the announcement at Hollander & Koning, a grant recipient and sixth generation, family owned and operated shellfish company in Trenton. The funds will be distributed among 107 Maine seafood...
Hammond Lumber expands beyond Maine with first out-of-state acquisition

One of Maine’s largest lumber retailers, Hammond Lumber Co., has expanded its brick-and-mortar presence outside the state for the first time with the acquisition of a building supplies company in Rochester, N.H. Hammond said Wednesday it has purchased Brock’s Building Materials, a family-owned company established in 1961 and that...
Maine to Massachusetts Shark Sightings, A Great White Finally Closes a Cape Cod Beach

We're reading about shark sightings several times a month around New England, especially in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. Cape Cod is leading the count, sometimes with up to 10 sightings a week. These sightings don't surprise me much, as the Cape's become a hot bed over the last decade with more and more sharks sightings, including Great Whites. There's even a "Cape Shark" store, as well as social media pages by The Cape Shark.
Do You Have to Pull Over for a Funeral Procession in Maine?

As some towns and cities in Maine continue to get busier and busier, a time-honored tradition can suddenly leave a motorist questioning what to do while behind the wheel. The time-honored tradition is that of a funeral procession, where a group of automobiles, typically led by a hearse, drive from a funeral home to the final resting place of a loved one. So what do you do when you find yourself approaching a procession?
Fourth of July celebrations around Maine

Maine (WABI) - Wondering how your town is celebrating Independence Day? Here’s a list of Maine communities hosting events:. If you would like to add a city or town to this list, please email wabi@wabi.tv and include a link, if possible. AUGUSTA: 4th of July parade starts at 10...
American Academy of Pediatrics warns parents against co-sleeping with infants

PORTLAND, Maine — According to the CDC, about 3,500 babies are lost to sleep-related deaths each year. The American Academy of Pediatrics has released new guidance to try and prevent the number of babies who die from suffocation or sudden infant death syndrome. The AAP says it is never safe for an infant to sleep on a couch or in bed with their parent. The AAP recommends placing an infant on their back for sleep in their own space, whether that be a crib, bassinet or pack and play. The infant’s safe-sleeping area needs an approved and firm mattress with fitted sheets. Items to leave out of a safe-sleep space include loose blankets, pillows, bumpers or toys, which can lead to suffocation.
A new study finds that deer ticks can survive the cold winter in northern Maine

New research suggests that disease-carrying deer ticks can survive the deep cold of Maine's winter in the right conditions -- even in far northern Maine. The findings come from a study at the University of Maine, where researchers compared tick winter survival rates at sites across the state. The study found that in areas with insulating leaf litter and snow pack, more ticks were able to survive.
Developer Wants To Build Massive Central Maine Apartment Complex

There is no doubt that Maine, like much of New England, is currently going through a housing crisis. During the pandemic, Maine saw a big influx of people from outside the state. Not only did this cause a shortage of available homes, condos, and apartments, it also drove up the price on available housing.
UPDATE: Maine Toddler Dies After Drowning in Plastic Bin

UPDATE: Maine State Police on Thursday reported that a one-year-old boy has died in the hospital after a drowning incident Tuesday evening in central Maine. Maine State Police are investigating after a woman found her one-year-old son unresponsive in a plastic bin containing water in the Kennebec County town of Clinton.
Summer Food Service Program Free to All Maine Kids Who Need a Meal

A sad reality that is true for many is that a lot of children depend on school cafeteria food as their meals for the day. When school isn’t in session, that dependable and constant resource is gone. This can negatively affect the lives of many. Maine’s Hot Lunch Summer...

