The number of Mainers hospitalized with COVID-19 has fallen to 112

PORTLAND, Maine — According to the CDC, about 3,500 babies are lost to sleep-related deaths each year. The American Academy of Pediatrics has released new guidance to try and prevent the number of babies who die from suffocation or sudden infant death syndrome. The AAP says it is never safe for an infant to sleep on a couch or in bed with their parent. The AAP recommends placing an infant on their back for sleep in their own space, whether that be a crib, bassinet or pack and play. The infant’s safe-sleeping area needs an approved and firm mattress with fitted sheets. Items to leave out of a safe-sleep space include loose blankets, pillows, bumpers or toys, which can lead to suffocation.

PORTLAND, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO