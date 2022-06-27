ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Takes batting practice Monday

Lewis (concussion) took batting practice ahead of Monday's game against the Orioles, Shannon Drayer...

Outsider.com

Los Angeles Angels Pitcher Archie Bradley Fractures Elbow Trying to Hop Over Dugout Railing During Sunday’s Brawl with Seattle Mariners

When baseball brawls happen, injuries usually follow. Sunday’s fight between the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels is no exception. Angels pitcher Archie Bradley hit the injured list with a fracture in his throwing elbow, the team announced. The crappy part is not only the two-plus months he will miss, but also how he got injured without really even taking part in the brawl.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Son Of Former MLB Star Mark McGwire Reportedly Transferring

Oklahoma infielder Max McGwire, the son of former MLB slugger Mark McGwire, has entered the transfer portal. Matt Zenitz of On3 was first to report the news. McGwire was a top-100 recruit coming out of high school, according to Perfect Game. During his freshman season with the Sooners, McGwire had...
MLB
UPI News

MLB suspends 12, including interpreter, for Mariners-Angels brawl

June 28 (UPI) -- Major League Baseball issued a dozen suspensions, including an interpreter, for their roles in a brawl between the Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners. Michael Hill, MLB senior vice president of on-field operations, announced the disciplinary measures Monday in a news release. Players and coaches from both teams erupted into the skirmish for nearly 20 minutes in the second inning of the Angels' 2-1 win Sunday at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif.
ANAHEIM, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Phil Nevin, Jesse Winker get big suspensions for Angels-Mariners fight

MLB on Monday announced suspensions for those involved in the brawl between the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels on Sunday. Phil Nevin and Jesse Winker got hit hard. The Angels interim manager was suspended 10 games, while Winker was suspended seven games. Mariners shortstop JP Crawford, Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon (out for the season due to a wrist injury), and Angels coach Don Chiti all got five games. Angels relievers Andrew Wantz and Ryan Tepera were suspended three games apiece. Wantz was the pitcher who threw behind Julio Rodriguez in the first inning and hit Winker to start the second.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, WA
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
NBC Sports

Angels’ Nevin banned 10 games for brawl; Mariners’ Winker gets seven

ANAHEIM, Calif. – Los Angeles Angels interim manager Phil Nevin was suspended 10 games and Seattle Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker received a seven-game ban from Major League Baseball for their roles in a benches-clearing brawl during the second inning of Sunday’s game. Nevin and Winker were two of...
ANAHEIM, CA
ESPN

Seattle Seahawks hope Jamal Adams benefits from 'dope' defensive scheme

RENTON, Wash. -- The Seattle Seahawks are undergoing their most significant defensive shift under coach Pete Carroll. They have a new coordinator in Clint Hurtt, who was promoted before Seattle hired a pair of high-ranking assistants to work with him. The new brain trust of Carroll -- Hurtt, associate head coach Sean Desai and defensive passing game coordinator Karl Scott -- is installing a refreshed scheme that it hopes will fix the issues that led to some historically futile stretches in each of the past two seasons.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Serving four-game suspension

Crawford will begin serving his suspension Thursday after it was reduced from five to four games, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Crawford's suspension results from his role in a brawl that occurred during Sunday's game against the Angels, but he managed to get his sentence reduced by a game. The 27-year-old will be unavailable for the team's weekend series against the Athletics but will be able to use the Mariners' facilities to work out.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Takes batting practice

Haniger (ankle) took batting practice on the field before Tuesday's game, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. Haniger has also been doing some light jogging every morning and has noticed improvement over time in terms of his comfort level. The veteran outfielder's turn on the field Tuesday represented his first time swinging the bat during his rehab process, and he remains optimistic he'll soon be able to undertake sprints and agility exercises as well.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Padres' Jorge Alfaro: Riding pine Thursday

Alfaro isn't starting Thursday against the Dodgers. Alfaro went 3-for-13 with two doubles, five RBI and five strikeouts over his last three games but will take a seat for a second consecutive matchup. Austin Nola is starting behind the plate and batting sixth.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Rays' Jeffrey Springs: On family medical emergency list

Springs was placed on the family medical emergency list Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Springs was a potential starter for Thursday's matchup against the Blue Jays, but he'll spend some time away from the team after landing on the bereavement list. He'll be forced to miss 3-to-7 days but should be an option to start sometime next week. Matt Wisler is serving as the opener Thursday, while Ryan Yarbrough will likely serve as a bulk reliever after he was called up.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Padres' Sergio Alcantara: Designated for assignment

Alcantara was designated for assignment by the Padres on Thursday. Alcantara saw sporadic playing time during his stint on the Padres' active roster, and he hit just .114 with three runs, three RBI, two walks and 12 strikeouts over 22 games. He'll lose his spot on the 40-man roster after Matt Batten's contract was selected by San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Padres' Luke Voit: Not in Thursday's lineup

Voit isn't starting Thursday against the Dodgers. Voit is getting a breather after he went 3-for-17 with a run, an RBI, a walk and seven strikeouts over the last five games. Manny Machado (ankle) is serving as the designated hitter and batting second Thursday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Seattle Mariners
Baltimore Orioles
MLB
Baseball
Sports
CBS Sports

Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Progresses to sprint drills

Lewis (concussion) took batting practice again Tuesday and added sprint drills out of the batter's box following his final swing of each round, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. Lewis was also wearing elastic stretch bands on his right leg, which were designed to help him with his running form and...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Silvino Bracho: Designated for assignment

Bracho was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Thursday. Bracho joined the Red Sox for their series in Toronto to begin the week, but he didn't make any appearances. He's posted a 3.16 ERA and 1.06 WHIP in 31.1 innings over 18 appearances (one start) at Triple-A Worcester this year, and it's possible he returns to Worcester if he goes unclaimed on waivers.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Helcris Olivarez: Continuing throwing program

Olivarez (shoulder) is getting stronger in his throwing program and has begun to throw off a slope, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. Olivarez has been sidelined all season with a shoulder strain, and player development director Chris Forbes described the left-hander as "getting there." It's unclear when Colorado will feel comfortable getting Olivarez back into game action, though he will likely begin his season with Triple-A Albuquerque once cleared.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Brewers' Jonathan Davis: Managing low back, rib cage issues

Davis was diagnosed with low back/rib cage discomfort after leaving Wednesday's game against the Rays, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Davis crashed into the wall in center field on a diving catch in the bottom of the second inning and initially remained in the game, but he exited in the bottom of the third inning. The 30-year-old should tentatively be considered day-to-day prior to Thursday's series opener in Pittsburgh.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Assessing Mariners' Trade For Carlos Santana

The Mariners swung a noteworthy trade on Monday, acquiring veteran first baseman/designated hitter Carlos Santana and cash from the Royals for right-handed pitchers Wyatt Mills and William Fleming. Santana, 36, will be a free agent after the 2022 season and is currently hitting .216/.349/.341 with four home runs, 21 RBI...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Justin Upton: Still not starting

Upton is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against Oakland. Upton will get a breather for a third consecutive matchup after he went 0-for-5 with four strikeouts over his last two games. Sam Haggerty is taking over in right field and batting ninth.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Michael Chavis: Could move into short-side platoon

Chavis is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals. Chavis will take a seat for the Pirates' second straight matchup with a right-handed pitcher, and he looks as though he may be in danger of moving into a short-side platoon role. The lefty-hitting Josh VanMeter will replace him at first base Wednesday, and the rehabbing Yoshi Tsutsugo (back) will be another candidate to poach playing time from Chavis against right-handed pitching once Tsutsugo comes off the injured list.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Three hits in win

Rodriguez went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Orioles. Rodriguez, who is appealing a suspension stemming from Sunday's benches-clearing brawl versus the Angels, made an impact as the only Mariner with multiple hits Tuesday. He was aboard when Jesse Winker hit a two-run double for the only run-scoring play in this contest. Rodriguez has posted a trio of three-hit efforts in his last 12 games, going 17-for-47 (.362) in that span. Overall, the outfielder is slashing .276/.337/.452 with 11 home runs, 19 stolen bases, 35 RBI, 40 runs scored and 15 doubles through 75 contests.
SEATTLE, WA

