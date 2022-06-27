ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock: Slated to face hitters Friday

Whitlock (hip) will face live hitters and go through fielding drills Friday in...

CBS Sports

Red Sox's Silvino Bracho: Designated for assignment

Bracho was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Thursday. Bracho joined the Red Sox for their series in Toronto to begin the week, but he didn't make any appearances. He's posted a 3.16 ERA and 1.06 WHIP in 31.1 innings over 18 appearances (one start) at Triple-A Worcester this year, and it's possible he returns to Worcester if he goes unclaimed on waivers.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Padres' Sergio Alcantara: Designated for assignment

Alcantara was designated for assignment by the Padres on Thursday. Alcantara saw sporadic playing time during his stint on the Padres' active roster, and he hit just .114 with three runs, three RBI, two walks and 12 strikeouts over 22 games. He'll lose his spot on the 40-man roster after Matt Batten's contract was selected by San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Serving four-game suspension

Crawford will begin serving his suspension Thursday after it was reduced from five to four games, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Crawford's suspension results from his role in a brawl that occurred during Sunday's game against the Angels, but he managed to get his sentence reduced by a game. The 27-year-old will be unavailable for the team's weekend series against the Athletics but will be able to use the Mariners' facilities to work out.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Son Of Former MLB Star Mark McGwire Reportedly Transferring

Oklahoma infielder Max McGwire, the son of former MLB slugger Mark McGwire, has entered the transfer portal. Matt Zenitz of On3 was first to report the news. McGwire was a top-100 recruit coming out of high school, according to Perfect Game. During his freshman season with the Sooners, McGwire had...
MLB
CBS Sports

James Harden contract: 76ers star declines $47.3M option for 2022-23, reportedly will sign new deal with team

James Harden will be continuing his career with the Philadelphia 76ers. On Wednesday, the veteran guard opted out of his $47.3 million player option for the 2022-23 season, but he's expected to sign a new contract with the Sixers once free agency begins, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. By opting out of his player option, Harden gives the Sixers more financial flexibility to help improve the rest of the roster this summer around hiim and MVP runner-up Joel Embiid.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Rays' Jeffrey Springs: On family medical emergency list

Springs was placed on the family medical emergency list Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Springs was a potential starter for Thursday's matchup against the Blue Jays, but he'll spend some time away from the team after landing on the bereavement list. He'll be forced to miss 3-to-7 days but should be an option to start sometime next week. Matt Wisler is serving as the opener Thursday, while Ryan Yarbrough will likely serve as a bulk reliever after he was called up.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Padres' Jorge Alfaro: Riding pine Thursday

Alfaro isn't starting Thursday against the Dodgers. Alfaro went 3-for-13 with two doubles, five RBI and five strikeouts over his last three games but will take a seat for a second consecutive matchup. Austin Nola is starting behind the plate and batting sixth.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Helcris Olivarez: Continuing throwing program

Olivarez (shoulder) is getting stronger in his throwing program and has begun to throw off a slope, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. Olivarez has been sidelined all season with a shoulder strain, and player development director Chris Forbes described the left-hander as "getting there." It's unclear when Colorado will feel comfortable getting Olivarez back into game action, though he will likely begin his season with Triple-A Albuquerque once cleared.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Brewers' Jonathan Davis: Managing low back, rib cage issues

Davis was diagnosed with low back/rib cage discomfort after leaving Wednesday's game against the Rays, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Davis crashed into the wall in center field on a diving catch in the bottom of the second inning and initially remained in the game, but he exited in the bottom of the third inning. The 30-year-old should tentatively be considered day-to-day prior to Thursday's series opener in Pittsburgh.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Padres' Luke Voit: Not in Thursday's lineup

Voit isn't starting Thursday against the Dodgers. Voit is getting a breather after he went 3-for-17 with a run, an RBI, a walk and seven strikeouts over the last five games. Manny Machado (ankle) is serving as the designated hitter and batting second Thursday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Yonathan Daza: On bench, could lose playing time

Daza is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Dodgers. Daza stayed in the lineup for Monday's 4-0 win while lefty Tyler Anderson was on the hill for the Dodgers, but the 28-year-old will be on the bench for the second game of the series, despite Los Angeles bringing another southpaw (Clayton Kershaw) to the mound. The righty-hitting Daza should generally have a decent path to playing time versus lefties, but he'll likely struggle to find work against right-handed pitching now that Kris Bryant is back from the injured list. Moving forward, the Rockies are likely to use Bryant, Charlie Blackmon, Connor Joe and Randal Grichuk as their primary options at the three outfield spots and designated hitter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Big game in return

Moncada went 2-for-5 with a double, two RBI and a run scored Tuesday against the Angels. Moncada made his return from the injured list Tuesday and appeared in his 30th game of the season. He delivered a two-RBI double in the eighth inning, marking only his seventh extra-base hit across 118 plate appearances on the campaign. Moncada is hitting a disastrous .189/.237/.306, but he should improve those marks if he can remain on the field more consistently across the second half of the season.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Twins' Carlos Correa: Gets breather Wednesday

Correa isn't in the lineup Wednesday against Cleveland. Correa is getting a day off after he hit .324 with four homers, a double, seven runs and six RBI over the last nine games. Jorge Polanco is shifting to shortstop while Jose Miranda enters the lineup at first base.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Braves' A.J. Minter: Could be closer candidate

Minter and Will Smith are viewed as the top candidates to pick up saves for Atlanta after closer Kenley Jansen was placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday due to an irregular heartbeat, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. Jansen has previously missed action during the 2011, 2012 and 2018...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Padres' Fernando Tatis: Returning to full swings

Tatis (wrist) "came out happy" from Tuesday's doctor appointment and is expected to be swinging a bat at full speed within the next two weeks, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. The 23-year-old was limited to swinging at about 40 percent intensity as of last week, but he...
SAN DIEGO, CA

