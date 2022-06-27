ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckinney, TX

Abortion providers canceled appointments after Roe v. Wade was overturned

WFAA
WFAA
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MCKINNEY, Texas — Whole Woman’s Health said they were expecting the Supreme Court’s ruling on Roe v. Wade to come down Monday. Instead, the landmark case was overturned last Friday. So, appointments for abortion services scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at their McKinney and Fort Worth...

www.wfaa.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

North Texas Abortion Providers Begin to Reopen

After closing its doors Friday, Whole Woman's Health began to reopen clinics Wednesday, including those in Fort Worth and McKinney, after a Houston judge ruled that a pre-Roe law banning abortion no longer stands. “For us, the most important thing is to be able to open and welcome our patients...
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Fort Worth, TX
Mckinney, TX
Health
City
Mckinney, TX
Mckinney, TX
Government
Local
Texas Health
CBS DFW

Protestors march in support of abortion rights in Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Supporters of abortion rights rallied in Dallas today to protest the Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade and Casey v. Planned Parenthood, giving states the ability to control access to abortions.The Rising Together Rally was organized by several groups, including The Afiya Center, Jane's Due Process, Fund Texas Choice, Texas Equal Access Fund, Avow, the ACLU, and Planned Parenthood. The rally started in front of Dallas City Hall as a protest against the Supreme Court's decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, but demonstrators began marching in the streets soon after.A large group of protestors could be seen with signs, chanting in support of abortion rights. At one point, demonstrators took over Commerce Street. After marching for several minutes, most of the protestors moved back towards where the rally began at City Hall.One pro-abortion rights marcher, Bethany, said that she was "not surprised [at the turnout] at all because this is not want the country wanted." She continued, "This is a decision by a bunch of people essentially ignoring the people."Another demonstrator, Caitlin, said, "Men don't get a say so with women's bodies."
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Abortion Law#Abortion Clinics#Planned Parenthood#Politics Federal#Whole Woman S Health#The Supreme Court#Whole Woman
WFAA

Texas abortion groups file last-ditch suit to hold off ban for a bit longer

TEXAS, USA — Texas abortion providers are making a last-ditch effort to temporarily resume procedures by challenging a pre-Roe v. Wade abortion ban that has not been enforced for nearly a half-century, but that some abortion opponents argue could be enforced after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the constitutional right to an abortion.
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

Denton city council passes resolution de-prioritizing abortion investigations

DENTON, Texas — Overnight update:. The Denton City Council late Tuesday night voted 4-3 to pass a resolution saying the city will de-prioritize abortion investigations. The resolution came after hours of public discussion and intense debate between abortion-rights advocates and protestors. Original story:. Denton community activist Deb Armintor spent...
DENTON, TX
WFAA

Results of Texas' November 2020 election audit expected to come in September

TEXAS, USA — The Texas Secretary of State’s office now expects to release the findings of its 2020 election audit after the end of September, a full year after it began. For weeks now, the U.S. House Jan. 6 committee has outlined what led to the deadly riot at the Capitol. Former President Donald Trump officials, including Attorney General Bill Barr, revealed claims of election fraud were lies.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Women's Health
Fast Casual

Freddy's making big plans for Texas

Wichita-based Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers has 57 locations in the pipeline for the Dallas/Fort Worth areas as well as several counties in both East and West Texas. "Our 63 operating locations in Texas have continued to perform exceptionally well, and we have witnessed firsthand how Freddy's resonates with the local communities across the state," CDO Andrew Thengvall said in a press release. " This proven success has attracted best-in-class franchisees to join our network, and we couldn't be more excited. These strong operators deeply understand their territories and share our commitment to bringing Freddy's craveable menu to the people of Texas."
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

Averie Bishop makes history as first Asian Miss Texas

CARROLLTON, Texas — History has been made in the new Miss Texas. Averie Bishop was crowned Miss Texas during the ceremony on June 25, making history as the first Asian woman to represent the Lone Star State. "I am ready to serve you, Texas!" Bishop wrote on her Instagram.
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

Texas fertility clinics assess impact of SCOTUS' Roe v. Wade decision

DALLAS — In Texas, overturning Roe vs. Wade will trigger a state law that says life begins at conception. That’s raising questions for fertility doctors who work with fertilized eggs to help their patients get pregnant. “I would say today’s historic decision has understandably raised concerns among our...
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

Ken Paxton Launches Investigation Into Walmart

For those who think Texas' attorney general only targets the Biden Administration, think again. This time Attorney General Ken Paxton is focusing on opioids and Walmart. Paxton announced on Tuesday night (June 28th) that his office will be launching an official investigation into Walmart to see if the company deceived Texans about opioids.
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

WFAA

Dallas, TX
44K+
Followers
357
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas local news

 https://www.wfaa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy