ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

Wheeling Fire Department reminds residents of firework limits

By Dan Mayeres
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03KP8b_0gNn0XuF00

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The 4th of July is just right around the corner and folks in the Friendly City are looking to local fireworks stands and they’re looking to put on their own display.

However, officials and the Wheeling Fire Department are giving a friendly reminder that it is illegal to set off certain limits.

A City Ordinance enacted in 1981 forbids the use of any fireworks that propel into the air or are combustible or explosive at the end of the display.

That includes fireworks such as Bottle Rockets, Sky Rockets, or Roman Candles.

Failure to follow the ordinance can result in a five-hundred fine.

The reason for the ordinace is safety. One is that we are worried about embers and things like that falling on rooftopes. If soemthing falls over and you have a small gathering in your backyard and someone and cause injuries. Not onl;y the safety factor is the fact that we have veterans that live in the City that have PTSD that can sometimes be affected by these loud noises as well as folks pets sometimes are affected as well.

Chief Jim Blazier, Fire Chief, City of Wheeling

The ordinance does allow for certain fireworks including sparklers, fountains, smoke devices, and non-propellant noise makers.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 1

Related
WDTV

Two people transported after ATV crash

MANNINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Two people were transported to the hospital following an ATV crash in Mannington. The accident occurred around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday near Husky Highway, according to the Marion County 911 Center. The crash reportedly happened on private property. Officials said two people were transported to the hospital....
MANNINGTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

Using certain fireworks in Wheeling can lead to a $500 fine

With the Independence Day holiday weekend approaching, the city of Wheeling’s fire and police departments are reminding residents and visitors not to use or ignite illegal types of fireworks within city limits. City ordinance 1535.01, enacted in 1981, forbids the usage of any firework that propels into the air that is combustible or explosive, flammable […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

WV Mobile Vietnam Veterans Wall comes to Wellsburg

WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) — The West Virginia Mobile Vietnam Veterans Wall arrived in Wellsburg’s Central Park Wednesday. And on Wednesday evening, community members took part in a ceremony to honor those 732 names on the wall of those fallen Vietnam soldiers from the Mountain State who died during the war. The solemn crowd looked on […]
WELLSBURG, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Friendly, WV
Wheeling, WV
Government
City
Wheeling, WV
WTRF- 7News

No injures in afternoon house fire in Toronto

TORONTO, Ohio (WTRF) Crews were called to 1319 Dennis Way in Toronto for a fire. Officials say it originated in the basement around the stove. No injuries were reported and the house is not a total loss. TEMS and Toronto Fire and Police are on scene. The fire is under investigation.
TORONTO, OH
WDTV

Update on dynamite found in Tygart Hotel

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Workers called 911 when they found dynamite in the Tygart Hotel while working on renovations. External Affairs Specialist with the city Sutton Stokes explained the West Virginia State Police Explosives Response Team was dispatched to the scene. The ERT recovered and disposed the undisclosed amount of...
ELKINS, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bottle Rockets#Sky Rockets#City Of Wheeling#Nexstar Media Inc
WDTV

New project on Jerry Dove Drive comes with $5.7 million price tag

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - For those wondering about the work taking place around United Hospital Center, it is not a new business. However, it is yet another substantial addition for the Bridgeport-based medical facility. Bridgeport Community Development Director Andrea Kerr said that UHC is doing a $5.7 million project that...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WTRF- 7News

Somerton reflects 10 years after massive storm

SOMERTON, Ohio (WTRF) – You can see a powerful storm on a weather map—but those bright colors can’t paint the picture of what it’s like to be in one. And a decade ago today, the small town of Somerton saw it for themselves, when the uncompromising derecho winds blew through. We had called for mutual […]
SOMERTON, OH
WDTV

Vehicle fire on I-79 shuts down one lane, on-ramp

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A vehicle fire on I-79 southbound shut down the on-ramp from Jerry Dove Drive and one lane Wednesday afternoon. The fire, near mile marker 124, was initially called in around 1:45, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. The right lane southbound was closed as crews...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio Co. Commissioners approve two ARPA funding requests

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — On Tuesday night, Ohio County Commissioners agreed to cover the pre-development costs for the town of Triadelphia and the village of Valley Grove for sewage and water projects. The money is federal funding that comes from the American Rescue Plan Act and was given to Ohio County. Valley Grove, who is […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Fox 19

Memorial, funeral services announced for Colerain firefighter

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A memorial service will be held on July 1 for a Colerain firefighter who died recently. The service for Steve Hayden will be on July 1 at the Spring Grove Funeral Home, 4389 Spring Grove Avenue, the Springfield Fire Department announced Tuesday. The visitation is...
COLERAIN, OH
WTRF- 7News

Brooke County Schools to conduct active shooter drill

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — On Friday, July 1, 2022, Brooke County Schools will conduct an active shooter simulation training at Brooke High School. The drill will simulate a mass casualty event with Emergency Management Personnel arriving on the scene designed to appear as realistic as possible. This drill will involve, Brooke County Sheriff’s office, […]
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
WTOV 9

Wheeling Police arrest man for battery, fleeing, destruction of property in Elm Grove

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — The Wheeling Police Department arrested a local man Tuesday evening after he punched two people and became combative inside an Elm Grove business. Just after 8 p.m., officers were called to the Paradise Food Mart, located on Kruger Street, for a report of a man inside being destructive. When officers arrived, they approached the individual and ordered him to stop his aggressive behavior. He refused officers orders, exited the business and fled on foot from officers.
WHEELING, WV
WBOY 12 News

Group collecting signatures to recall Morgantown City Council

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A group of Morgantown citizens is trying to collect enough signatures to recall the city’s council members and remove them from office. Todd Stainbrook is leading the effort for the petitions. He said they want to remove the council members due to the understaffing and poor treatment of the city’s police and fire departments.  “Response […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Lane of I-79 in Harrison County closes for repair

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials say a northbound lane of I-79 in Harrison County is closed this week for bridge repairs. The lane closure is between mile markers 111 and 112 crossing Mt. Clare-Lost Creek Road, Harrison County Route 25 and Browns Creek. The closure will continue through Friday, July...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

A final farewell for a Marshall County hero

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – A hero of Marshall County was laid to rest on Thursday morning with the military honors he deserved.  Dale Sigler served more than 20-years in both the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps combined.  He first He was a member of the VFW, American Legion and Marine Corps League and was honored […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WTOV 9

Brooke County closer to hiring a county coordinator

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — Brooke County is a step closer to hiring a county coordinator. The position surfaced when commissioners decided to advertise for it in April. There had been no prior public discussion. On Tuesday, the commissioners decided to offer the job to an applicant and are expected...
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Fourth of July Events in the Mid-Ohio Valley

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - List of 4th of July events in the Mid-Ohio Valley;. Parkersburg is having a carnival in Parkersburg City Park from July 1st to July 4th as well as fireworks being set off from Fort Boreman at 10 pm on the fourth. A preview day for the carnival will be June 30th from 6 - 10 pm. The cost for wristbands for the rides on Thursday is $15. Friday July 1st the carnival will open at 6 pm and wrist bands will be $25. On Saturday they will be $20 for 1 - 5 pm, $25 for 6 - 11 pm, or $30 for all day. Sunday will have wristbands for $20 for 2 - 5:30 pm, $25 for 6 - 11 pm, or $30 for all day. On Monday they will be $20 for 1 - 5 pm, $25 for 6 - 11 pm, or $30 for all day. There will also be bingo everyday starting at 2 pm.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

44K+
Followers
6K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy