ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania democrats vow to put abortion on the ballot

By Dennis Owens, Lauren Rude
abc27 News
abc27 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wrpPp_0gNn0OCw00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s Supreme Court ruling on abortion fueled a boisterous rally on Monday in the Pennsylvania Capitol by Democrats who vowed to take their fight for abortion rights to the ballot box.

“Yes this is a call to action,” said Amanda Cappelletti (D), Pennsylvania State Senate member. “The fact that there is an election every six months in Pennsylvania and you should be out there voting in each and every one of them.”

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here .

Republicans will go forward in further restricting abortions in Pennsylvania if left unchecked. Democratic lawmakers promised to check them and urge voters to send a message by choosing pro-choice candidates.

“We are going to fight like hell to keep abortion access in the commonwealth for Pennsylvania,” said State Senator Judy Schwank (D), Berks County.

Republican State Senator and gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano held a press conference on a bill to increase penalties for fentanyl dealers on Monday. He calls abortion his number one issue and believes life begins at conception. Upon leaving the press conference, he ignored some reporters.

Fellow GOP Senator Ryan Aument did stop and talk about the abortion decision. “I certainly applaud the ruling,” he said.

Pennsylvania Abortion Law: Is abortion illegal in Pennsylvania?

Abortion will sway some voters in November, Aument concedes, but says it is not the top issue to his constituents.

“The primary concerns are economic. They’re mostly concerned about gas prices, concerned about inflation,” Aument said.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who is the Democratic Party’s nominee for Governor, both expressed support for maintaining Pennsylvania’s abortion law .

Mastriano, however, has supported outlawing abortion in Pennsylvania if elected in November. Following the Supreme Court’s decision on Friday, Mastriano said the law was “rightly relegated to the ash heap of history.”

In Pennsylvania, abortion remains legal despite Friday’s ruling.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 10

Kristi Deitzler
2d ago

How about if you don’t want kids.. you get spayed or neutered like an animal.. problem solved.. no babies need to die.. plenty of ways to prevent it!

Reply
2
Bob Arno
3d ago

Do so, and that's the process that's required, to ask the citizens what they want

Reply(1)
6
Range Hoffman
3d ago

If they only put as much effort into contraceptives and really helping women.

Reply
6
Related
abc27 News

What to know before you fill up at Sheetz

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- Cars lining up for cheap gas, a sight few and far between, until today.   Some drivers can save on gas this week at Sheetz locations across the region through the holiday weekend.   But mechanics say it’s important for drivers to be aware the sale is not for every vehicle, all […]
KINGSTON, PA
abc27 News

Horse and buggy pulled over, DUI and underage drinking charges filed

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A traffic stop of a horse and buggy resulted in DUI and underage drinking charges. At about 7:06 p.m. on June 17, the Pennsylvania State Police noticed “multiple Amish juveniles” riding unsafely in a horse and buggy, a PSP news release said. The trooper stopped the buggy. The juveniles allegedly had been consuming […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Polarbear

Wolf continues push for $2,000 direct payments to Pennsylvanians even as state lawmakers lack consensus

Pennsylvania governor Tom Wolf proposed using $500 million from the American Rescue Plan to give direct payments of up to $2,000 to families in February and wants it to be part of the budget, which is set to be finished on June 30, 2022. Democratic leaders in the Senate and House have introduced legislation, Senate Bill 1619 and House Bill 2531, to support Gov. Wolf’s PA Opportunity Program.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Wolf
Person
Josh Shapiro
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Democrats#Abortion Law#Politics State#Election State#Supreme Court#Senate#Republicans#Democratic#Gop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Veronica Charnell Media

Will Pennsylvania Governor Spending Plan Get Approved for $2,000 Stimulus Checks?

Photo Courtesy of McKenzie Marco/UnsplashMcKenzie Marco. Governor Tim Wolf pushing for $2,000 stimulus checks for Pennsylvania residents. These are certainly precedent times we are living in. From the war between Ukraine and Russia, Food and Gas prices continue to rise, and we are still dealing with a Pandemic. Although the Federal Government has not approved a monthly stimulus check, some states had started sending the fourth check to households to help struggling families with the effects caused by inflation.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NBC News

Primary watch: Incumbents lose seats; Democrats fund election deniers

Primaries are underway in Illinois, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Colorado, New York, Utah and Nebraska. NBC News Correspondent Vaughn Hillyard discusses the latest on how Democrats are spending millions to boost election deniers in the primary election in hopes of easier races for Democrats to win come November. National Political Correspondent Steve Kornacki is at big board to break down if Republicans are right to expect a red wave.June 28, 2022.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
abc27 News

abc27 News

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy