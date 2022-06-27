Intermountain's Dan Liljenquist: 'Collaborating disruptively' key to advancing healthcare

Congratulations to Gary and Mary Steadman, long-time Tooele residents, on 50 years of marriage June 23, 2022. They celebrated with a family luncheon and program June 18, 2022, in Tooele. Many of their posterity were in attendance. Their eight children are Julie Lyman of Erda, Utah; Diana Law of Nampa, Idaho; Lori Barcon of Chandler, Arizona; David of Tooele; Jamie Baird in Heaven; Teri Edmunds of St. George, Utah; Jana Yorgason of Kaysville, Utah and Michael of Nampa, Idaho. All of their in-law children were in attendance, as well as many of their 29 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren. Huge congratulations to the Steadmans!

