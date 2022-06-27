Multi-vehicle crash in Peoria sends 2 to hospital Monday

STREATOR – The Streator Police Department is looking for information regarding stolen catalytic converters. According to Deputy Chief Robert Wood, on Monday, officers received a report from a local business in the 1800 block of North Bloomington Street., where they allegedly had 28 Catalytic Converters stolen off of vehicles that were parked in their lot. Police say the theft was found to have occurred on Saturday night, June 25th. Officers say this is the second such theft at the same business in less than a week, as 17 catalytic converters were reported stolen from vehicles a few days prior.

STREATOR, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO