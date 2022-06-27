ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troubled Relationship

‘RHOM’ star Lisa Hochstein claims ex Lenny ‘berates & threatens’ her in front of kids

By Eileen Reslen
 3 days ago

Lisa Hochstein claims her estranged husband, Lenny Hochstein, is exhibiting “volatile behavior” in front of their kids amid their divorce, according to a new report.

The “Real Housewives of Miami” star, 39, alleged in court documents obtained by The Sun on Monday that her plastic surgeon ex, 56, has “berated and threatened” her in the presence of their son Logan, 6, and daughter Elle, 2.

As a result of the discourse, Lisa claims she has has had to “flee” the family’s $52 million mansion on Star Island.

She is requesting exclusive use and possession of the property, per the court documents.

Lenny’s attorney, Richard Preira, exclusively told Page Six in response to Lisa’s filing that his client has “done everything in his power to protect the children by being private, not public, and by not being at all inflammatory.”

The lawyer added that Lenny has “chosen” not to speak unfavorably of the “RHOM” star for the “sake of the children.”

He then went on to slam Lisa, saying she “seems to crave attention, and so issues allegations that are inflammatory and the opposite of the truth.”

Lenny’s lawyer claims Lisa “stalked” him in the house and now on social media.
Preira also alleged that when Lenny moved out of the master bedroom, Lisa “stalked him in the house” so he moved out. “Now she stalks him in the media and social media,” he added.

Preira maintained that Lenny is “trying to avoid conflict,” but Lisa’s “goal is conflict.”

“Unfortunately that seems to be the goal of her counsel as well,” he concluded. “I believe we lawyers are officers of the Court. We have a higher calling when children are in the mix.”

In the court papers Lisa filed, she also asked the court to demand Lenny not expose her young kids to his “presumed” girlfriend, which she deems “detrimental to the best interests of minor children.”

Katharina Mazepa claimed she was not the reason the Hochsteins’ split.
“The husband’s presumed girlfriend, upon information and belief, has acted and continues to act in a manner that would be seen as injurious to the minor children, should she have any contact of access to the minor children at this time,” the court papers state.

Lenny is dating 26-year-old model Katharina Mazepa, whom Page Six learned in May that she is “proud” to be with the self-proclaimed “boob God.”

The Austrian-born beauty also told us she is “not the reason” for the Hochstein’s divorce.

“The reality is that both Lenny and I have been separated from our spouses for a while and are both going through divorces. I was informed Lisa was fully aware that he was going out with me,” Mazepa said in May.

“In fact, he is going to great lengths to protect his family and do right by everyone involved in this difficult process.”

Lisa wants to ban Mazepa from having any contact with her children, according to the documents.

Lisa and Lenny’s marital troubles began to show on the latest season of “RHOM.”
The Bravolebrity also reaffirmed that she is not dating anyone herself, and has remained “loyal” to her estranged ex.

Aside from asking the court for their Miami mansion, to establish a parenting plan that has “safeguards and parameters,” she also wants the doctor to pay for her attorney’s fees.

Lenny filed for divorce from Lisa on May 20 after 12 years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

He said in the court documents the “marriage is irretrievably broken and there is no present hope for a meaningful reconciliation,” and alleged that both parties agreed to “dissolve their marriage” at least a month prior to that filing.

Reps for Lisa did not immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.

