Katharine Hepburn Museum opens at ‘The Kate’ in Old Saybrook

Hailing from the music scene of Connecticut, Someone You Can Xray has a cool way of touching upon various dynamics. They pull this off by playing a groovy mix of styles while possessing the versatility to play acoustically in a small room or plugged in on a festival stage. They bring a fun experience to any venue they perform and will have folks singing along and dancing, which everyone knows is a contagious feeling. Someone You Can Xray will be bringing this feeling and more when they arrive at the Knickerbocker Music Center next weekend as they take the stage in Westerly July 8 for an 8 p.m. set featuring local singer-songwriter Kala Farnham as the opening act.

WESTERLY, RI ・ 21 HOURS AGO