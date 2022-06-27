ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Saybrook, CT

Katharine Hepburn Museum opens at ‘The Kate’ in Old Saybrook

By Kevin Hogan, Evan Sobol
Eyewitness News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WFSB) - The late, great actor Katharine Hepburn may be gone but she’s certainly not forgotten. A museum showcasing her life and career officially opened Monday in her hometown of Old Saybrook. Katharine Hepburn was a huge part of this community, and now The Kate is sharing that...

www.wfsb.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
independentri.com

Connecticut jam band wants to make you groove to the blues

Hailing from the music scene of Connecticut, Someone You Can Xray has a cool way of touching upon various dynamics. They pull this off by playing a groovy mix of styles while possessing the versatility to play acoustically in a small room or plugged in on a festival stage. They bring a fun experience to any venue they perform and will have folks singing along and dancing, which everyone knows is a contagious feeling. Someone You Can Xray will be bringing this feeling and more when they arrive at the Knickerbocker Music Center next weekend as they take the stage in Westerly July 8 for an 8 p.m. set featuring local singer-songwriter Kala Farnham as the opening act.
WESTERLY, RI
Register Citizen

Tune in to sounds of summer: Middletown outdoor concert series launches Thursday

MIDDLETOWN — Singer/songwriter and local musician Jeff McQuillan will kick off the city’s Summer Sounds Concert Series Thursday evening on the City Hall lawn. McQuillian, known as “Mister Jeff” to his young fans, will perform Tunes n’ Tales, an interactive adventure for children and families, according to the Middletown Commission on the Arts.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
zip06.com

Life's a Beach in East Haven

East Haven’s 20th annual Beach Party and Fireworks on June 26 called for fun in the sun on the beach. The afternoon-long event featured food, vendors, and live music including a performance by Wanted DOA, a Bon Jovi tribute band.
EAST HAVEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Old Saybrook, CT
Entertainment
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
City
Old Saybrook, CT
Eyewitness News

Colchester First Selectman pulls book from library, sparks controversy

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The First Selectman of a local town has come under scrutiny after a book was removed from the shelves at Cragin Memorial Library. The book “Who is Rupaul?” was pulled after a parent complained to Colchester First Selectman Andreas Bisbikos. Bisbikos writes in a Facebook post:
COLCHESTER, CT
NBC Connecticut

Hollywood Shines the Spotlight on Connecticut in ‘Code Name Banshee'

It’s got some of Hollywood’s hottest stars, Antonio Banderas, Jamie King and Tommy Flanagen and the backdrop for ‘Code Name Banshee’ is the State of Connecticut. “It was controlled chaos, I think it’s the best way to describe it,” Sarah Floroski Nielsen, Executive Director of Simsbury Main Street Partnership said.
Eyewitness News

Small Business Spotlight: iWood Artwork

ELLINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Mike Helin turned woodworking into his full-time job: iWood Artwork. “I would ask people, you know, is this something you’d be interested in? ‘Oh I would. Yeah, I would. Yeah, I’d get one, I’d buy one. I would.’ And it just kind of worked from there. The artwork to me was important that people could have custom artwork and so that’s kind of how it became iWood Artwork, and obviously wood w-o-o-d,” Helin said.
ELLINGTON, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katherine Hepburn
Person
Katharine Hepburn
Person
Brett Elliott
Person
Robin
WTNH.com

Abate Apizza & Seafood Restaurant Celebrates 30 Years!

New Haven, CT (WTNH) – Located in the heart of New Haven, CT is Wooster St., also known as the “Pizza Capital of Connecticut.” There are several popular restaurants there, that people count among their favorites for great Italian food, and among them is Abate Apizza & Seafood Restaurant. The Abate family is celebrating the 30th Anniversary of Abate Apizza on Wooster St. in New Haven.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Under the radar: Connecticut’s best hidden gems

Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut, nestled between a slew of states across New England, is often overlooked. Though it may be small, the state is jam-packed with a variety of unique adventure spots. All you have to do is dig a little deeper. We’ve compiled a list of hidden gems waiting to be explored. Unique farms […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

Hot vs. cold lobster rolls: At CT eateries, warm and buttery reigns supreme

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut lobster roll lovers' preferences may be summed up in two words emblazoned on a T-shirt: "NO MAYO." Employees at Liv's Shack in Old Saybrook and Liv's Dockside in Clinton wear black T-shirts with the sentiment, designed with a graphic of a lobster and a stick of butter. The apparel reflects the restaurants' position that butter is best when it comes to lobster rolls, but the idea initially came about as Robert Marcarelli and other Liv's employees were serving the seafood sandwiches at farmers' markets.
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Museum Docent#Local Life#Havingfun#Movie Info#Economy#Actor#Katharine Hepburn Museum#The U S Senate
Eyewitness News

INTERVIEW: Guiding families through baby formula shortage

Dan Haar from Hearst Connecticut Media breaks down some of the big headlines in local politics. West Haven beaches have cash-only parking this summer. Officials said the parking kiosks in the lots are out of order, and according to the city, the pandemic played a role in a shortage of parts.
WATERBURY, CT
fishersisland.net

The History of Race Rock Light

This 45-minute video directed by Pierce Rafferty and Marisela La Grave chronicles the remarkable story of how a lighthouse came to be erected in 1878 on a dangerous submerged ledge amidst some of the most unpredictable and swiftest moving tides on the East Coast. This event will be held at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Book pulled from library shelf in Colchester

NEWS CONFERENCE: Family and attorney of man paralyzed in New Haven police custody. The family and legal team of a man paralyzed while in New Haven police custody are demanding justice. Updated: 3 hours ago. Planned Parenthood preparing for patients from out-of-state. MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: American Airlines pilots, IBM workers...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol mourns the loss of Art Ward

BRISTOL – City residents mourned the loss of Art Ward, a U.S. Marine, Vietnam veteran, former mayor and city councilor and passionate veterans’ advocate, following his unexpected death Wednesday evening. Ward’s death was announced on his personal Facebook page in a post written by his daughter Kim Ward...
BRISTOL, CT
connecticuthistory.org

Connecticut’s Youngest City – Who Knew?

… that the city of West Haven, incorporated in 1961, is Connecticut’s youngest city but one of the state’s oldest settlements. Settled in 1648, West Farms (now West Haven) was a part of the original New Haven Colony. In 1719, it became the separate parish of West Haven, and in 1822, after several failed attempts at incorporation, it joined with neighboring North Milford to become the town of Orange. In 1921, West Haven split from Orange to become a separate town, and was finally incorporated in 1961 as a city, making it the last city incorporated in the state. West Haven is perhaps best known as the home of Savin Rock Amusement Park, a popular late nineteenth century seaside resort that ran along the west side of New Haven Harbor and over the years evolved into a general amusement park. Savin Rock Amusement Park closed in the 1960s but remains a cultural icon in Connecticut memory.
WEST HAVEN, CT
GoLocalProv

Thirsty Beaver Announces Newest Rhode Island Location — See Where

The Thirsty Beaver empire continues to grow. The popular “hometown pub & grub” which originated in Cranston, is expanding into Westerly. Ed Brady — along with Jeff Quinlan and Victoria Millard — made the announcement Tuesday morning. “Our team at Dig In Dining & Entertainment is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy