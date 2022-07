A man and a woman were rescued Monday night from the Columbia River after the inner tubes they were riding popped while they were in the water. Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue received a mutual aid request for Fire Boat 24 from Columbia River Fire and Rescue at 10:20 p.m. The boat, an engine and a battalion chief were dispatched to River Mile 87 for two people in the river, according to an agency news release.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR ・ 11 HOURS AGO