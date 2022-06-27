ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monday: Humid conditions with reduced air quality

By Haley Clawson
Cover picture for the articleThe haziness you see outside is related to increased ozone a.k.a smog. Air quality has been reduced with a pocket of 'Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups' being recorded in the west valley. The rest of the Coachella Valley currently has a reading in the 'moderate' category. Read...

