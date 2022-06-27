‘Your roof is in the road’: Couple thankful for help after tornado damages home

Sometimes it’s hard to see a life-changing event coming.

“We left for the (Symphony of the Flint Hills) without any inkling that we would never come back to our house as we knew it,” Dorothy Farrand said.

Farrand and Clive Fullagar, who live by Tuttle Creek Lake, had their home destroyed by the June 11 tornado. The retired couple had no idea about the extent of the damage until they got home that night. The only two rooms not damaged were Fullagar’s art studio and the mudroom where their pets were.

Fullagar and Farrand started the day by hosting friends at home and then attending the Symphony in the Flint Hills. During intermission, the listeners were informed that a storm would be in the area, and the Symphony ended early.

“It took us about an hour to get out of the pasture and onto the road, and by that time, looking north toward Manhattan, the sky was just completely black,” Fullagar said. “Looking right, it was a bit clearer, so we decided we would skirt round the storm.”

Farrand said it took them about three hours to get home. While driving, their neighbors called them and asked if they were OK. “We said, ‘Yes. Why?’ He said, ‘Because I think your roof is in the road,’” Fullagar said.

They asked the neighbor to check, and he replied with words a homeowner never wants to hear, “I’ve got some bad news. It’s terrible damage.”

It was dark when Fullagar and Farrand got home, so they used their cell phone flashlights to see the damage. They said they had to climb over the roof to get to the bedroom. The roof had been completely ripped off.

“In the lounge, the wind had lifted the roof and dumped it down on the furniture,” Fullagar said.

Their initial reaction was disbelief and shock. “It doesn’t really hit you (immediately),” Fullagar said. “It slowly sinks in.”

Farrand said the house was their dream house after their children left.

“We had bought the property out by the lake and then had the house built,” Farrand said. “It was such a completion of our dream, then suddenly to have it in ruin is hard to comprehend initially.”

The couple said all the hotels were booked up because of other events and storm-related issues. Fortunately, their friends, Deb Doubek and Tom Phillips, allowed the couple to stay with them for the first two nights. Then their friends, who own a bed and breakfast, let them stay there for a couple of nights. After that, a third friend, Beth Unger, contacted them saying she was on summer vacation in Michigan and they could stay at her house.

Fullagar said they were very lucky to have many connections and friendships.

“We’re picking up the pieces, but in the process, we’re finding pieces that are very, very precious, and we take them for granted,” he said.

Farrand said many people have responded with helping hands.

“The most important message is how kind everybody has been,” Farrand said. “What an incredible outpouring of support, concern, caring and requests to help by so many of the Manhattan community and our friends. It has truly been remarkable.”

Farrand said the home offered them a sense of place that was personal. She said their routine was built around living there, taking the dog for a walk on the land, and the sunsets over the lake.

“Getting up and knowing where the tea is or where the coffee, where the plates are, you know, your everyday routine, which is such a secure sort of thread in your life,” Fullagar said. “That’s gone.”

The couple had been excited to use the pool they had rebuilt during COVID. Farrand said the first day they had guests for lunch and swimming was the day of the tornado.

Fullagar said the amazing thing about a tornado is that it can hit one house, and the house next door is intact. He said that dynamic also happens inside houses. He said they had crystal wine glasses with a little bit of red wine in the glasses from lunch with friends.

“Above that, there was sort of a kind of modern chandelier that had been blown right across the dining room table into the kitchen and put a big dent in our refrigerator door,” Fullagar said. “But directly below that, those wine glasses were still intact and hadn’t been knocked over.”

The couple said they’re thankful for Phoenix Restoration, the company they hired to rebuild the home. Crews were there the next day and put a temporary roof on the house to prevent more water from getting into the home. The house has water damage because of the rain that followed the storm. They also had people come in from Houston to go through and document every item.

“The floor was just covered in glass and pottery,” Fullagar said. “Just all of our possession covered the floor.”

The restoration company has already stripped the floors, removed the drywall, and started rebuilding. Farrand and Fullagar said it would probably be about six to eight months until they are back in their home.

They said the downside to all of this is finding temporary six-month rentals, which had been the biggest problem.

Their children also were planning to visit, and Farrand’s mother was supposed to visit from South Africa for Christmas. Although Fullagar’s studio is fine, he can’t get access to it to create his oil paintings, which has led him to delay his show by a year at the Birger Sandzen Memorial Gallery in Lindsborg because he won’t have work ready in time.

Farrand said after the storm, a neighbor went over to their house, collected some of Fullagar’s paintings and stored them for him.

Fullagar said after looking at the National Weather Service, he learned the tornado started in Olsburg, traveled 11 miles south and stopped right over their house.

He said the tornado was about 30 yards wide. It would have missed the house if it had been 50 yards left of the property.

“We have 83 acres, and that tornado would have hit any of the other 82 acres, and we would have been fine,” Fullagar said.