ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

‘Your roof is in the road’: Couple thankful for help after tornado damages home

By Christian Bright cbright@themercury.com
The Manhattan Mercury
The Manhattan Mercury
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bthCD_0gNmyYl400

Sometimes it’s hard to see a life-changing event coming.

“We left for the (Symphony of the Flint Hills) without any inkling that we would never come back to our house as we knew it,” Dorothy Farrand said.

Farrand and Clive Fullagar, who live by Tuttle Creek Lake, had their home destroyed by the June 11 tornado. The retired couple had no idea about the extent of the damage until they got home that night. The only two rooms not damaged were Fullagar’s art studio and the mudroom where their pets were.

Fullagar and Farrand started the day by hosting friends at home and then attending the Symphony in the Flint Hills. During intermission, the listeners were informed that a storm would be in the area, and the Symphony ended early.

“It took us about an hour to get out of the pasture and onto the road, and by that time, looking north toward Manhattan, the sky was just completely black,” Fullagar said. “Looking right, it was a bit clearer, so we decided we would skirt round the storm.”

Farrand said it took them about three hours to get home. While driving, their neighbors called them and asked if they were OK. “We said, ‘Yes. Why?’ He said, ‘Because I think your roof is in the road,’” Fullagar said.

They asked the neighbor to check, and he replied with words a homeowner never wants to hear, “I’ve got some bad news. It’s terrible damage.”

It was dark when Fullagar and Farrand got home, so they used their cell phone flashlights to see the damage. They said they had to climb over the roof to get to the bedroom. The roof had been completely ripped off.

“In the lounge, the wind had lifted the roof and dumped it down on the furniture,” Fullagar said.

Their initial reaction was disbelief and shock. “It doesn’t really hit you (immediately),” Fullagar said. “It slowly sinks in.”

Farrand said the house was their dream house after their children left.

“We had bought the property out by the lake and then had the house built,” Farrand said. “It was such a completion of our dream, then suddenly to have it in ruin is hard to comprehend initially.”

The couple said all the hotels were booked up because of other events and storm-related issues. Fortunately, their friends, Deb Doubek and Tom Phillips, allowed the couple to stay with them for the first two nights. Then their friends, who own a bed and breakfast, let them stay there for a couple of nights. After that, a third friend, Beth Unger, contacted them saying she was on summer vacation in Michigan and they could stay at her house.

Fullagar said they were very lucky to have many connections and friendships.

“We’re picking up the pieces, but in the process, we’re finding pieces that are very, very precious, and we take them for granted,” he said.

Farrand said many people have responded with helping hands.

“The most important message is how kind everybody has been,” Farrand said. “What an incredible outpouring of support, concern, caring and requests to help by so many of the Manhattan community and our friends. It has truly been remarkable.”

Farrand said the home offered them a sense of place that was personal. She said their routine was built around living there, taking the dog for a walk on the land, and the sunsets over the lake.

“Getting up and knowing where the tea is or where the coffee, where the plates are, you know, your everyday routine, which is such a secure sort of thread in your life,” Fullagar said. “That’s gone.”

The couple had been excited to use the pool they had rebuilt during COVID. Farrand said the first day they had guests for lunch and swimming was the day of the tornado.

Fullagar said the amazing thing about a tornado is that it can hit one house, and the house next door is intact. He said that dynamic also happens inside houses. He said they had crystal wine glasses with a little bit of red wine in the glasses from lunch with friends.

“Above that, there was sort of a kind of modern chandelier that had been blown right across the dining room table into the kitchen and put a big dent in our refrigerator door,” Fullagar said. “But directly below that, those wine glasses were still intact and hadn’t been knocked over.”

The couple said they’re thankful for Phoenix Restoration, the company they hired to rebuild the home. Crews were there the next day and put a temporary roof on the house to prevent more water from getting into the home. The house has water damage because of the rain that followed the storm. They also had people come in from Houston to go through and document every item.

“The floor was just covered in glass and pottery,” Fullagar said. “Just all of our possession covered the floor.”

The restoration company has already stripped the floors, removed the drywall, and started rebuilding. Farrand and Fullagar said it would probably be about six to eight months until they are back in their home.

They said the downside to all of this is finding temporary six-month rentals, which had been the biggest problem.

Their children also were planning to visit, and Farrand’s mother was supposed to visit from South Africa for Christmas. Although Fullagar’s studio is fine, he can’t get access to it to create his oil paintings, which has led him to delay his show by a year at the Birger Sandzen Memorial Gallery in Lindsborg because he won’t have work ready in time.

Farrand said after the storm, a neighbor went over to their house, collected some of Fullagar’s paintings and stored them for him.

Fullagar said after looking at the National Weather Service, he learned the tornado started in Olsburg, traveled 11 miles south and stopped right over their house.

He said the tornado was about 30 yards wide. It would have missed the house if it had been 50 yards left of the property.

“We have 83 acres, and that tornado would have hit any of the other 82 acres, and we would have been fine,” Fullagar said.

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

Topeka water main break reroutes drivers

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A water main break is causing some traffic disruptions in central Topeka. Workers are repairing a broken water main at the intersection of Southwest 17th Street and South Kansas Avenue. The break was initially reported around three weeks ago, according to the city. Ryan Woolaway is the section manager for water distribution […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Manhattan asking for patience on storm, tornado, flooding cleanup

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The amount of debris in Manhattan is significant following a rash of weather events, the city said. Cleanup crews are moving through town to pick up tree and limb debris damage. They are finished in Southeast Manhattan and currently working in Northcentral Manhattan. They will move into southwest Manhattan next. To see […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KVOE

West 15th waterline repaired; work expected on Graphic Arts break Wednesday

Emporia Public Works is done with initial repairs on one of two waterlines that failed Tuesday afternoon. Crews spent several hours repairing a 16-inch line that failed on 15th just west of Chestnut, sending water rushing eastward on 15th and south on Chestnut to at least C of E Drive near planned waterline construction at 12th.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Michigan State
City
Olsburg, KS
City
Lindsborg, KS
Manhattan, KS
Government
City
Home, KS
City
Manhattan, KS
WIBW

Copper thieves cause est. $50k in damage to train, railcars in N. Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men are facing charges for burglary and theft after police say they were caught stealing copper in a north Topeka railyard Tuesday afternoon. The Topeka Police Dept. says John T. Good, 47, and William L. Berardy, 27, both of Topeka were booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for burglary, felony theft, aggravated criminal damage, felony obstruction and trespass on railroad property.
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Kansas Insurance Department sends over $162,000 to Lyon County fire departments

Firefighters in Lyon County departments are receiving better than $160,000 from a state allocation. The Kansas Insurance Department has earmarked $162,000 to Lyon County Firefighter Relief Associations, or FRAs. Funds come through the Kansas Firefighters Relief Act, which uses a two-percent tax on insurance company fire and lightning insurance premiums or safety enhancements to pay for health, accident, disability and life insurance premiums.
LYON COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Thunderstorms took their toll on trees

In the Junction City Manager's weekly 515 report the Public Works notes included amounts on recent tree removals from around the city. There were a total of 93.5 cubic yards of tree debris removed. The largest amounts of tree debris removed included 54 cubic yards at 529 W.14th and 20...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Little Apple Post

City of MHK free storm debris removal update

City-wide storm debris clean up continues in Manhattan, and has been extended following the additional storms last week. Storm debris clean-up was initially scheduled to be completed by Monday, June 27th. With the added debris, it has taken crews longer to clean up the initial area in the southeast area...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tornado#Water Damage#Symphony
JC Post

Outdoor recreation takes a step forward with Acorns Wild

Hunting enthusiasts can enjoy Acorns Wild, a 1,000 acre tract located about five miles southwest of Junction City. Owner Mike Harris said the property is basically an extension of Acorns Resort, which is at Milford Lake. The Acorns Wild property was acquired a little over a year ago. "We've been...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
WIBW

Crash involving semi tanker and farm implement closes stretch of K-4 in Dickinson Co.

DICKINSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A stretch of Dickinson Co. highway had to be completely shut down Wednesday following a collision between a semi tanker and farm equipment. According to the Kansas Department of Transportation, K-4 between K-43 and K-218 was closed just before noon, however the accident took place earlier in the morning. The highway is located between the communities of Herington and Hope.
KSNT News

Cut your grass, Topeka warns residents

TOPEKA (KSNT)- It’s the last thing you want to do on a hot day, but Topeka is cracking down on lawn maintenance. From May to September Topeka responds to over 1,200 overgrown lawns. Once a notice has been issued the resident has 10 days to start chopping. “If they elect not to, we then return […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Kansas small town recognized by national travel website

ABILENE (KSNT) – A small town with deep historical connections has been recognized by a national travel website. Abilene was doubly recognized by TravelAwaits during their “Best of Travel Awards” for 2022. Abilene was recognized along with other scenic towns and cities from around the world. Abilene claimed two awards this year from TravelAwaits: Favorite […]
ABILENE, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
KSNT News

Topeka park may get renamed after unsung hero

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Southeast Topeka neighborhood is moving forward with plans to recognize a local unsung hero in a monumental way. On Tuesday night, the Hi-Crest Neighborhood Improvement Association presented a proposal to the Shawnee County Parks and Recreation. The proposal is to change the name of “PineCrest Park” to “Nellie Hogan Park”. Nellie […]
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

All counties placed on drought watch as heat wave creeps across Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - All 105 Kansas counties have been placed under at least a drought watch as a record heat wave makes its way across the Sunflower State. The Kansas Water Office says on Monday, June 27, Governor Laura Kelly signed Executive Order #22-06 which declared updated drought emergencies for Kansas counties.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

‘The biggest project in zoo history,’ $8M

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo broke ground on the new Giraffe and Friends Exhibit on June 8th, 2021.  “This Giraffe facility is sitting on about a 5-acre site. There is an enormous amount of activity going on right now. When it is all complete, this building will interact with an antelope facility that will […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Zach is a soon-to-be Senior, and a State Treasurer, too

Carter Cupps placed his Eagle Scout project in the Lawrence Police Department. Topeka's Juneteenth Queen also holds the title of Good Kid this week. Shontal Phillips of Topeka West competes nationally this October. From a local cemetery to City Hall, Good Kid Sara's having a busy summer. Updated: Jun. 7,...
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Imaginarium named Emporia Main Street’s second Incubator business

Emporia Main Street has named its second Incubator business. Imaginarium will take over at 729 Commercial, offering engineering materials, robotics and science supplies for children to help foster interest in science, technology, engineering and math — so-called STEM careers. Main Street Director Casey Woods says a business like Imaginarium can help the area and the state with a demonstrated need.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

City of Emporia navigating federal adjustments, permit process as Becker Addition work continues

The city of Emporia is continuing behind-the-scenes work to resolve significant drainage issues in northwest Emporia. Discussions about the Becker Addition, and notably the Coronado Stream, have been part of City Commission agendas for years now. The latest phase of work involves the city’s consulting engineer, BG Consultants, conducting “intermittent” field surveys through the middle of July. This will include getting into back yards to determine the scope of issues on a property-by-property basis.
JC Post

Fire Chief issues Junction City fireworks regulations

Fireworks that are legal to be sold within the City of Junction City may be discharged on private property from June 27th ( Monday ) through July 5th ( Tuesday ). Discharge of permitted fireworks is allowed from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday except on July 4th. Friday, Saturday and on July 4th ( Monday ) discharge is permitted from 8 a.m. to midnight.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
The Manhattan Mercury

The Manhattan Mercury

Manhattan, KS
895
Followers
150
Post
129K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Manhattan Mercury

Comments / 0

Community Policy