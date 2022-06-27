ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Running from police would become additional crime in bill advanced in Pa. House

By Jim Melwert
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03LmJd_0gNmyXsL00

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Legislation that would make it a crime to run from a law enforcement officer is one step closer to Gov. Tom Wolf’s desk after moving through the Pennsylvania House Judicial Committee.

The bill, sponsored by state Sen. John Yudichak , I-Nanticoke, would increase punishments to up to seven years in prison if someone is hurt during the chase , and up to 10 years in prison if someone is killed. Otherwise, the crime would be considered a misdemeanor.

Supporters of the bill note that it is already illegal to try to get away from law enforcement in a car, but there is nothing in the law about running away on foot.

The bill was put together after Scranton police officer John Wilding died while chasing three men after a robbery .

The committee advanced the bill with a 15-10 party-line vote.

Rep. Christopher Rabb, D-Philadelphia, voted against it. He argued people of different races and backgrounds have different interactions with police.

“We have 1,500 new criminal offenses in the last 50 years in this state alone. Does it make us safer? Does it make law enforcement safer? Are we just criminalizing more behavior?” asked Rabb. The ACLU, which opposes the bill, said that between 1972 and 2019, the number of criminal offenses in the state rose from 282 to more than 1,500.

The ACLU also said there are already laws that punish fleeing an officer including resisting arrest, and that people protesting as a First Amendment right could be wrongfully arrested. They added such a law could lead to “stacking of charges,” where prosecutors put up as many counts as possible to entice a plea.

The bill also makes it a crime to injure a police animal while fleeing law enforcement. It was amended in committee to include a provision that would require anyone who is convicted to pay restitution for the treatment or replacement of an animal.

The bill passed the Pennsylvania Senate in October, 36-14. It now moves to the full state House of Representatives.

