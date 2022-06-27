ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

COVID-19 vaccines available for children in Baja California

By Salvador Rivera
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Q7Hb_0gNmyWzc00

TIJUANA ( Border Report ) — As of this week, children as young as 5 years old will be allowed to get a COVID-19 vaccination in this city and throughout Baja California.

It’s one of the few regions in Mexico where all children ages 5-11 now have access to the vaccine.

So far, only kids considered to be in a high-risk group due to underlying conditions or illnesses were granted a vaccination.

México’s President Andres Manuel López Obrador had said he preferred that adults get vaccinated first before the children.

Back in April, Mexican health officials announced kids would finally be given the immunizations, although no dates had been announced.

People are being encouraged to set up appointments online to receive priority as those without an appointment will be allowed to have their children vaccinated on a first-come, first-served basis.

According to Baja California officials, the state has 54,000 Pfizer-brand doses for children readily available.

So far, almost 41,000 kids have been registered for the vaccines.

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the U.S.-Mexico border

Mexico’s census numbers indicate there are 340,000 children in Baja California who are eligible to receive the vaccines.

Baja health officials say they believe an estimated 25 percent of these children have already gotten the shots north of the border in the United States.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

2 arrested after leaving 6-month-old inside hot car in Cullman County

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people have been arrested after a 6-month-old girl was found unresponsive in a car Monday morning. According to Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the West Point area around 8 a.m. on calls of an unresponsive juvenile. Despite efforts from first responders, the baby died. After a subsequent […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
California Society
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baja California#Tijuana#Mexican#U S Mexico#Nexstar Media Inc
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: Body found buried in backyard of Carriage Drive house

UPDATE 06/29/2022 6:45 p.m. – According to the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office, a body has been found buried in the backyard of a house on Carriage Drive. According to Deputy Coroner Charles Newton, the remains were found on June 29, 2022. Currently, there is no identification on the remains, which were found in a shallow […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Two Georgia men convicted for fentanyl, meth, heroin trafficking

ALBANY, Ga. (WRBL) — A leader and an associate of a Southwest Georgia drug trafficking ring were both convicted on multiple charges, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for Middle District Georgia. Jamie Keith aka JGottiDaBoss aka Cocho, 40, and Artarious Davis aka Showboat aka Boat, 41, both face up to a life imprisonment […]
ALBANY, GA
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: Suspect who shot two Alabama deputies arrested

UPDATE 6/30/2022 2:38 p.m.: According to ALEA, Austin Patrick Hall was arrested at around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 30. Hall has been placed in a local jail. MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is issuing a blue alert after two Alabama deputies were shot in Bibb County, Alabama on Wednesday, […]
BIBB COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Kids
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WRBL News 3

Man killed by working on his semi-truck at the Dothan Circle K

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan man was working on a tractor-trailer in the parking lot of the Circle K when police say a parts failure killed the man. More News from WRBL On Sunday night at the Circle K on Headland Avenue, Michael West was working underneath his semi-truck on the suspension when a […]
DOTHAN, AL
WRBL News 3

Heavy police presence on Carriage Drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – There is a heavy police presence on Carriage Drive off of Armour Road. Multiple units have responded to the scene. Police tape appears to be cordoning off the yard of a home on the road. This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 on-air and online for new details […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy