Vero Beach tight end Nathan Guinn's fast rise as a recruit leads to commitment to Illinois

At the end of the 2021 football season, Nathan Guinn was far from a household name on the Vero Beach roster.

Used as a defensive end, Guinn's height and athleticism put him in the rotation on the defensive line. But a position change and hard work to turn himself into a weapon on the other side of the ball this spring has Guinn in a much different position heading into his senior season.

The 6-foot-6, 225-pound Guinn on Monday committed to the University of Illinois after showing the Illini coaching staff at a camp earlier in June that his speed and hands he has worked on nonstop at tight end the last few months are Big 10-caliber.

"I think it's amazing," Guinn said about his commitment. "If you had asked me a year ago that I was going to be a Big 10 tight end, I would have laughed. It's all happened so fast. It's amazing. I prayed for this opportunity and it's been answered. I can't be more grateful of what's happened these past few weeks and what can come from this in the future."

Guinn touted the work his head coach, Lenny Jankowski, did to grab the attention of Illinois head coach Bret Bielema. Jankowski sent Guinn's film during the spring to Bielema, and with a rapport between the coaches that has existed for decades, Guinn earned a camp invite to showcase his skills.

Competing against players from across the country, Guinn made a great impression on the Illini coaching staff with his performance that included running a 4.64 40-yard dash.

"I went into the camp with a mindset that I could potentially walk away with an offer," Guinn said. "I did very well with my 40 time, my broad jump but I think with how I did with my 1-on-1 opportunities. They put me flexed out at wide receiver a lot and brought me in as a tight end and showed very good hands, very good speed and good routes. I really showed them all of my abilities."

Guinn previously had netted an offer from Stetson, and Illinois State offered him after his performance at the Illinois camp. But once the Illini gave him an opportunity, Guinn felt the fit was right in Champaign.

Taking an official visit this past weekend, Guinn was hosted by incoming freshman linebacker Gabriel Jacas, who starred at Fort Pierce Central last season and was TCPalm's Defensive Player of the Year.

The two have been workout partners in the offseason and after getting a feel for the campus and meeting with the coaching staff, Guinn decided that the time was now to go ahead and make his future plans known.

Guinn continuing to learn the nuance of being a tight end is what the Illinois staff liked as he prepares to be a key piece to Vero Beach's offense. Along with Florida State wide receiver commit Vandrevius Jacobs, Guinn wants to approach the season with a mindset to be a presence most teams don't have.

"I'm super excited about the season," Guinn said. "I want to step into the season with a dominant mindset being now a bigger kid and now that I have the abilities to take over games. Coach Jankowski and I have talked and he thinks the same thing.

"I've got to step onto the field with the mindset to be a dominant player. For him to give me the opportunity to play tight end, I feel I owe him something to prove I can take over this offense. With myself, Dre and the other guys, we can go somewhere big, go to states and prove to people that Vero is a dominant place."

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Vero Beach tight end Nathan Guinn's fast rise as a recruit leads to commitment to Illinois