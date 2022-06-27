ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Democrats: Supreme Court has "propelled our country into chaos"

By Alan Scaia
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ctkNC_0gNmyNIJ00

Texas Democrats say the state legislature should turn its focus to women's health programs instead of banning abortion. The Texas Women's Health Caucus held an event outside the State Capitol Monday.

"The Texas Legislature has allowed politics to take precedence over evidence-based policies that are supported by the majority of Texans. That has to end," said Donna Howard (D-Austin), chair of the caucus.

Howard said the state should improve access to education and contraceptives. She also said, since abortion will be banned, the state should reverse its "affiliate ban," which blocked agencies from using public funds to work with women's health care providers affiliated with organizations that provide abortions.

"The court has propelled our country into chaos and has put millions of people in harm's way," Howard said.

Photo credit Audacy

The caucus cites statistics from the CDC showing Texas leads the nation in the number of teenagers who have given birth more than once. Texas also ranks above the national average in maternal mortality.

Rep. Nicole Collier (D-Fort Worth) says 14% of Black women in Texas do not have health insurance, compared to just 9% of white women. She said Black women have a higher risk of pregnancy-related complications, representing just 11% of births but 31% of maternal deaths.

"Because our state has failed to invest in Black communities, thousands of Black Texans live without access to a healthcare facility or primary care doctor," Collier said.

Governor Greg Abbott said last week the Texas legislature has passed $345 million in women's health programs and $100 million in alternatives to abortion, including counseling, mentoring care coordination, and assistance with items like car seats and diapers.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 1

Related
Shine My Crown

Maxine Waters Vows to Defy SCOTUS Ruling: 'The Hell With the Supreme Court'; Says 'Black Women Will Be Out in Droves'

Rep. Maxine Waters has vowed to defy and protest the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. "You ain't seen nothing yet," Waters said. "Women are going to control their bodies no matter how they try and stop us. The hell with the Supreme Court. We will defy them. Women will be in control of their bodies. And if they think Black women are intimidated or afraid, they got another thought coming."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Maxine Waters reacts to Dobbs ruling: 'The hell with the Supreme Court. We will defy them'

Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., pledged to defy and protest the Supreme Court following its decision Friday overturning Roe v. Wade. "You ain't seen nothing yet," Waters said from the steps of the court. "Women are going to control their bodies no matter how they try and stop us. The hell with the Supreme Court. We will defy them. Women will be in control of their bodies. And if they think black women are intimidated or afraid, they got another thought coming."
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
TEXAS STATE
The Intercept

Sen. Joe Manchin May Not Be Kingmaker in West Virginia for Long

For decades, Sen. Joe Manchin has presided over West Virginia’s Democratic Party, crowning candidates and throwing cushy appointments to allies while the state’s jobs, wages, and environment have gradually been ground to dust. But earlier this month, a grassroots slate of over 50 Democrats took control of the West Virginia Democratic Party after winning a majority of seats on the executive committee and ousting party leadership, thus ending Manchin’s de facto control of the state party apparatus.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donna Howard
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Nicole Collier
Fox News

Ron Johnson demands answers on leaked DHS memo about transporting migrants across US using taxpayer dollars

FIRST ON FOX: Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., is demanding answers from the Biden administration over its reported plans to fund the transportation of migrants across the country. American taxpayer money shouldn't be used to "further exacerbate" the border crisis by facilitating migrant travel in the U.S., Johnson wrote to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas in a June 22 letter first obtained by Fox News Digital.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Texas Legislature#Black Women#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#Politics Legislative#Audacy#Cdc#Black Texans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Daily Beast

Progressive Congresswoman Under Ethics Cloud Loses Seat

House progressives were dealt a defeat on Tuesday as Rep. Sean Casten defeated Rep. Marie Newman in their member-versus-member matchup in Illinois’ 6th Congressional District’s Democratic primary. Newman, a one-term freshman who came into office after successfully primarying former Rep. Dan Lipinski (D), one of the few anti-abortion...
ILLINOIS STATE
MSNBC

Mike Pence broke the Constitution on Jan. 6 — but only to save it

Of the many disturbing allegations made by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot, the most unnerving of them may be the claim it made in its first hearing, on June 9. In those tumultuous hours, the committee alleged, our constitutional order broke down. Pence ordered the...
POTUS
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy