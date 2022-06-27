Texas Democrats: Supreme Court has "propelled our country into chaos"

Texas Democrats say the state legislature should turn its focus to women's health programs instead of banning abortion. The Texas Women's Health Caucus held an event outside the State Capitol Monday.

"The Texas Legislature has allowed politics to take precedence over evidence-based policies that are supported by the majority of Texans. That has to end," said Donna Howard (D-Austin), chair of the caucus.

Howard said the state should improve access to education and contraceptives. She also said, since abortion will be banned, the state should reverse its "affiliate ban," which blocked agencies from using public funds to work with women's health care providers affiliated with organizations that provide abortions.

"The court has propelled our country into chaos and has put millions of people in harm's way," Howard said.

Photo credit Audacy

The caucus cites statistics from the CDC showing Texas leads the nation in the number of teenagers who have given birth more than once. Texas also ranks above the national average in maternal mortality.

Rep. Nicole Collier (D-Fort Worth) says 14% of Black women in Texas do not have health insurance, compared to just 9% of white women. She said Black women have a higher risk of pregnancy-related complications, representing just 11% of births but 31% of maternal deaths.

"Because our state has failed to invest in Black communities, thousands of Black Texans live without access to a healthcare facility or primary care doctor," Collier said.

Governor Greg Abbott said last week the Texas legislature has passed $345 million in women's health programs and $100 million in alternatives to abortion, including counseling, mentoring care coordination, and assistance with items like car seats and diapers.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram