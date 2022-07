A cruise line announced their longest cruise ever that started at $86,999 per person and the cruise sold out prior to the official opening for bookings. Regent Seven Seas Cruises, one of the finest luxury cruise lines in the world, announced a 150 day cruise from Miami last month, their longest ever. The cruise was so popular that it sold out during pre-registration and before it officially opened for bookings.

MIAMI, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO