Hattiesburg kids take part in neighborhood boxing program

HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – The City of Hattiesburg has a new neighborhood boxing program to help keep children off the street.

Children ages eight to 18 are welcomed to join the boxing program at the C.E. Roy Center, Monday through Friday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Administrators said this is a solution to keep kids away from gangs and from getting in trouble.

“Give the kids something to do to get them off of the streets. You know because it’s so much going on, so if they got something to do, they’ll come to do it everyday. And then that’ll keep them off of the streets,” said Melvin Lumzy, a former boxer and administrator of the program.

Twenty slots remain available for the program. Girls are welcomed to join, and parents will only need to supply children’s gloves.

Call Melvin Iumzy at (601)-520-8015 for more information.

