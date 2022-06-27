3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Sense appeal

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If you’re the kind of camper whose idea of “roughing it” involves a self-inflating air bed and a hand-cranked drink blender for your margaritas and smoothies, then you’ll want to catch these 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES. Brad Spakowitz has some products for...
Casa Alba says the ruling sounds like a victory in the short-term but does nothing to address long-term immigration issues. A Green Bay police captain talks about the increase in ghost guns and incidents involving gel guns in the city. DNR investigates dead fish from De Pere to Door County.
MISHICOT, Wis. (WBAY) - A traumatic brain injury has led a Manitowoc County man on an incredible journey. Seven years later, he considers his near-death experience a blessing. This week in Small Towns, we travel to Mishicot to see the amazing talent this man discovered. In Steve Koch’s backyard, the...
MISHICOT, Wis. (WBAY) - A Mishicot man says he considers his near-death experience a blessing. Thursday in Small Towns, meet Steve Koch. In 2015, Steve suffered a traumatic brain injury and has been on an incredible journey since. Investigators believe Koch hit a bear while riding his ATV. He was...
ALGOMA, Wis — The town of Algoma is the latest to get visit from a bear this summer. Doorbell video shared with WHBY, shows the bear walking through a neighborhood at night, just west of the Oshkosh city limits. Bears have also been spotted in Winneconne and Omro in...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — As Pride month comes to a close, a Green Bay bar is about to celebrate a major milestone. Napalese Lounge & Grille is about to turn 40 years old in early July. “The longest-running LGBTQ bar in the United States is only 89 years...
SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – A popular cafe in Shawano County is closing down its doors after 24 years in service. Angie’s Main Cafe in the City of Shawano will be closing on Thursday, June 30 at 2:00 p.m. due to the owner Angie Bistoff selling the business. “I...
FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WBAY) - A day after arriving home from Missouri, all 16 Appleton Boy Scouts involved in Monday’s Amtrak train derailment wrote letters in an effort to document some of their thoughts. We expect to hear more from the Boy Scouts on Thursday. Wednesday, the organization shared...
The DNR is investigating an alarming number of dead fish found from the De Pere dam to Door County. DNR investigates fish die-off in Fox River and Bay. The DNR didn't find water quality issues and it's waiting for lab testing. Boy Scouts share personal stories of surviving derailment. Updated:...
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Looking to expand its business, Green Bay Packaging Incorporated bought Interstate Packaging Corporation in Minnesota. The acquisition became effective Thursday. It comes just a little more than a year after GBP opened a new paper mill. When GBP first announced its $500 million mill project, it...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Discover Green Bay, the area’s visitors and convention bureau, had a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday for its $6.5 million headquarters. It will reside between Titletown and Cabela’s, and construction is expected to be completed next summer, in time for Packers 2023 training camp. Action...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Thursday we heard from a group of local Boy Scouts who are being hailed as heroes for their efforts to help people after their train crashed and derailed in Missouri Monday. The scouts were heading back from a wilderness backpacking trip in New Mexico when...
FOX CROSSING — A black bear was spotted by residents Monday afternoon in the village of Fox Crossing near Menasha, but police were never able to track it down. The bear was photographed near Susan Ave, as well as in O’hauser Park, according to the Fox Crossing Police Department.
Judge Charles B. Schudson of Ellison Bay recently received good news when he learned that his book, Independence Corrupted: How America’s Judges Make Their Decisions, hit #1 on Amazon’s judicial-system bestseller list. It has also garnered great reviews, one major award and nominations for three others, including the National Book Award.
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Area School District is rolling out a new “classroom on wheels.” The customized and fully accessible food truck is operated by students receiving special education services. With the cut of a ceremonial ribbon, the school district’s Brewing Futures Mobile C.A.F.É. is officially...
Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Wisconsin Maritime Museum and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Wisconsin Maritime Museum, visit www.wisconsinmaritime.org. Subfest is an annual celebration of the submarine building history in Manitowoc, as well as...
One of the early musical performers on WOMT Radio has died at the age of 95 in northeast Wisconsin. We received word this week of the death of Veronica Ann Vertz of Sturgeon Bay. The former Veronica Buynoski was born in Two Rivers in 1927, the year after WOMT went...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In the final days of pride month, there is a controversy over the rainbow flag that has been flying over Green Bay City Hall. Several members of the city council said Tuesday night that they received complaints from citizens and city employees alike who aren’t comfortable with the flag and worry that it might open a pandora’s box.
