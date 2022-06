A Sturtevant man could spend the next decade in prison after he was charged with his sixth OWI for allegedly causing a multi-car accident while driving under the influence. Jonathan Knutson, 41, was charged Wednesday in Racine County Circuit Court with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (OWI) as a 5th or 6th offense. If convicted, he could be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison and/or up to $25,000 in fines.

