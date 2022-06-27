North Dakota's only abortion clinic adjusts to a new normal

For 24 years, the Red River Women's Clinic in Fargo has been providing reproductive care, including abortion. In fact, their slogan is "still blooming in a red state."

But now North Dakota's trigger law, is set to ban abortions — except in cases of rape, incest, or saving the life of a pregnant person — so the clinic is preparing to move to Moorhead, where abortion remains legal in Minnesota.

"A lot of past patients have reached out either through email or on our social media," said executive director, Tammi Kromenaker. "Saying things like, you were there for me, how can I be there for you?"

Kromenaker says there are many actions people can take to support the clinic, like volunteering to escort patients (into the clinic), getting involved politically by pushing for the Women's Health Protection Act and by donating. In fact, abortion access funds have seen an uptick in donations.

"The leak that happened at the beginning of May was definitely the catalyst," said President of Women In Need (WIN), Destini Spaeth.

The ND WIN FUND provides financial assistance for abortion seekers, and with an increase in donations, Spaeth says the excess funds will be used to help patients navigate legal hurdles, and cover travel expenses to neighboring states such as Minnesota, Montana and Colorado.

In three days, over 8,000 people have donated to a GoFundMe set up for abortion access and to help the Red River Women's Clinic relocate.

Donors have raised far more than the initial $20,000 organizers initially asked for to cover renovations and furnishings.

In total, $600,000 was collected, and now organizers say the additional funds will be used for security equipment, maintenance repairs and implementing a tele-health medication abortion service.

"We provide not only a medically safe procedure," said Kromenaker. "But we provide it in an emotionally supportive environment. Our patients have always commented on how well they were treated emotionally, and psychologically."