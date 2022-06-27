Lonnie Harrel Payne, age 83 of Jacksboro

Leroy Columbus Mays of Rocky Top, Tennessee departed from this life on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at the home of his daughter and son-in-law at the age of 84. He was a devoted husband and family man whose greatest joy came from the giving of himself to help others. He was an avid outdoorsman and especially loved competitive bass fishing. He also enjoyed raising a garden each year and sharing his harvest with neighbors and friends. He spent his 42 working years in the coal mining industry. He received the Lord Jesus Christ as his personal savior when he attended an evangelical service while camping at Terry’s Point campground in Dandridge, Tennessee and was baptized in Douglas Lake. He is preceded in death by his wife and love of his life of 64 years, Nannie Sue Mays, his mother, Nannie Ruth Mays Carroll, brothers Frank and Benny Mays and sister Flora Anita Mays all of Pineville Kentucky. He is survived by his daughter, Anita and husband Mark Woodward and son Kenny Mays and wife Beverly of Clinton; siblings Virginia and husband Wallace Powell of Jacksonville Florida, Sonia Kelley, Judy Cameron, and Ruby North all of Saluda, South Carolina; Shirley Peace, Freddie and wife Debbie Mays, all of Pineville, Kentucky and Tommy Mays of Barbourville, Kentucky; grandchildren Ashley and husband David Lyons of Knoxville, Kendra and husband Chase Holt of Knoxville and Bethany Woodward and Drew Williams of Norris; great-grandchildren Syler Williams, Quentin Holt, Virginia Holt, Boone Lyons, and Brooks Lyons; special great-niece Kim Moran and nephew Zebedee Trett and special friends Casey Prater of Knoxville and Terry Miracle of Tazewell.

