Jacksboro, TN

Lonnie Harrel Payne, age 83 of Jacksboro

By Wlaf1450
 3 days ago

Mr. Lonnie Harrel Payne, age 83 of Jacksboro, passed away Saturday, June 25, 2022. He was of the Baptist Faith, enjoyed fishing and hunting. Mr. Payne took great pride in...

Lena Bell Floyd, age 98, of Sweetwater

Lena Bell Floyd, age 98, of Sweetwater, passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022. She was a member of the Glenlock Baptist Church in Sweetwater. Preceded in death by her husband: Rev. Clarence Floyd, daughters: Sara Longmire, Wanda Edgemon, Edna Mincy, her parents, brothers, and sisters. Survivors include her daughters...
SWEETWATER, TN
Leroy Columbus Mays of Rocky Top

Leroy Columbus Mays of Rocky Top, Tennessee departed from this life on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at the home of his daughter and son-in-law at the age of 84. He was a devoted husband and family man whose greatest joy came from the giving of himself to help others. He was an avid outdoorsman and especially loved competitive bass fishing. He also enjoyed raising a garden each year and sharing his harvest with neighbors and friends. He spent his 42 working years in the coal mining industry. He received the Lord Jesus Christ as his personal savior when he attended an evangelical service while camping at Terry’s Point campground in Dandridge, Tennessee and was baptized in Douglas Lake. He is preceded in death by his wife and love of his life of 64 years, Nannie Sue Mays, his mother, Nannie Ruth Mays Carroll, brothers Frank and Benny Mays and sister Flora Anita Mays all of Pineville Kentucky. He is survived by his daughter, Anita and husband Mark Woodward and son Kenny Mays and wife Beverly of Clinton; siblings Virginia and husband Wallace Powell of Jacksonville Florida, Sonia Kelley, Judy Cameron, and Ruby North all of Saluda, South Carolina; Shirley Peace, Freddie and wife Debbie Mays, all of Pineville, Kentucky and Tommy Mays of Barbourville, Kentucky; grandchildren Ashley and husband David Lyons of Knoxville, Kendra and husband Chase Holt of Knoxville and Bethany Woodward and Drew Williams of Norris; great-grandchildren Syler Williams, Quentin Holt, Virginia Holt, Boone Lyons, and Brooks Lyons; special great-niece Kim Moran and nephew Zebedee Trett and special friends Casey Prater of Knoxville and Terry Miracle of Tazewell.
ROCKY TOP, TN
Brad Honeycutt is Eagle Tire Pros teacher of the week

JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – Teachers make a difference in their students lives each and every day. For many students, having a teacher who cares and goes that extra mile can be the difference in a successful education and graduation. We’ve all had that teacher who inspired us or helped in some way. That’s why WLAF and Eagle Tire Pros salute all of our hard working educators with a weekly feature.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
Robert E. Alvey, age 83 of Knoxville, formerly of LaFollette

Robert E. Alvey, age 83 of Knoxville, formerly of LaFollette passed away Monday June 27, 2022. Born and raised in Hamilton Ohio on a dairy farm. He joined the NAVY after graduation and was proud of his military service. After his military service he went on to find his passion, operating restaurants in Ohio. After meeting the love of his life they went to Florida and opened and operated many restaurants of their own. After many years in the restaurant industry he longed to go back to the farm life. This led to finding the farm in Tennessee to raise his family and continue different business ventures. He had a passion for the flea market where he could meet and talk to people. He never met a stranger. He always told people about his love of God and his dreams and experiences. He loved to witness to God and share his testimony with everyone he met. He is preceded in death by parents Cecil and Katherine Alvey.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Jacksboro, TN
Lafollette, TN
Tennessee Obituaries
Carl L. Swisher, age 84 of Caryville

Mr. Carl L. Swisher, age 84 of Caryville, passed away Sunday, June 26, 2022. He was a member of LaFollette First Baptist Church. Mr. Swisher was a long time coal miner and was a U.S. Army Veteran, serving in Korea, and Southeast Asia. Mr. Swisher was also an E-4 Specialist with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Preceded in death by Parents Ura and Mildred Roush Swisher.
CARYVILLE, TN
Watch the WLAF candidate forum here on demand.

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Election candidates went head-to-head on Thursday evening, April 7, in WLAF’s 2022 Candidate Forum held at the West LaFollette School. Watch the forum HERE on demand. The WLAF 2022 Candidate Forum made possible by:. Terry’s Pharmacy, Jacksboro Body Shop, Ideal Florist & Gifts, City...
LAFOLLETTE, TN
Campbell County Children’s Center fundraiser is Thu., July 14

LAFOLLETTE, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – The Campbell County Children’s Center will host its 7th annual fundraiser, Hand in Hand for the Children, on Thursday, July 14, 2022, from 6 pm-8pm at the Ball Farm Event Center. The event will feature more than 60 sponsors/donors and 60 area businesses who have donated in-kind items for the live and silent auction.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
Level Up Fitness is Chamber of Commerce’s newest member

JACKSBORO, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – Please join the Campbell County Chamber of Commerce and Tourism as it celebrates the newest member, Level Up Fitness. A ribbon cutting will be held on Fri., July 1, at 6 pm at Level Up Fitness at 102 West Street, Jacksboro, catty-corner from the Eagle Market. ( WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 06/30/2022-6AM)
JACKSBORO, TN
Walt Lyons was way ahead of his time

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Long before there was a superstore with a gasoline station on its property, there was Walt Lyons with his gigantic Lyons Trading Center, and next door was his gasoline station. His operation took up the entire 500 block of West Central Avenue from 11th Street to 13th Street.
LAFOLLETTE, TN
Dotson and Pistello place in High School Fishing World Finals

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Two Campbell County High School student-athletes placed 23rd in the 13th Annual High School Fishing World Finals and National Championship held in Alabama late last week. Bryson Dotson and his partner Holden Pistello competed in the tournament that was held on Pickwick and Wilson Lakes...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
Campbell Rural Fire Service answers 400+ calls a year

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The volume of calls the Campbell County Rural Fire Service receives in a year exceeds 400 which comes out to an average of more than one call a day for the all volunteer unit. Volunteers and grant dollars are the lifeblood of the organization which makes Friday’s grant check presentation all the more meaningful.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
School Board meeting reset for Thursday afternoon

JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – The Campbell County Board of Education was scheduled to meet on Tuesday in a recessed meeting. The meeting was to approve some end-of-year budget amendments, but it failed to meet a quorum for conducting business when only five board members showed up. Chairman Johnny Byrge recessed the meeting until this afternoon, Thursday, June 30, at 5:00 p.m. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 06/30/2022-6AM)
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
Ledford and Stepp sentenced in abuse case

JACKSBORO, TN. (WLAF)- Ashley Ledford and Brandon Stepp have been sentenced for physically abusing his daughter. Each will be in jail for more than two decades. The duo was indicted in April 2019 on three counts each of aggravated child abuse and neglect in a child under 8 years of age. The alleged victim is Stepp’s daughter, who was seven years old at the time.
JACKSBORO, TN
Vehicles hit deer Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Predawn accidents have happened this morning as well as on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings involving vehicles and deer. An ambulance collided with a deer at Caryville on Tuesday morning. A deer ran into a vehicle Wednesday morning at 4am on River Road. At 5:18am Thursday, there was the report of another car hitting a deer. This was on Jellico Highway north of La Follette. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 06/30/2022-6AM)
LAFOLLETTE, TN
Commission narrowly approves five- year contract on animal shelter

JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – The Campbell County Commission met Tuesday night in a recessed session to pass the budget and tax rate for the upcoming fiscal year and make a final decision on whether to renew a five year contract with Friends of Campbell County Animals (FCCA) to operate the county’s animal shelter.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
BOE Policy Committee meets next week

JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – The Campbell County Board of Education Policy Committee will meet on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. That will be at 10:00 a.m., in the upper-level conference room of the Central Office. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 06/28/2022-6AM)
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN

