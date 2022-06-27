Gov. DeWine talks investing in services for women after Roe v. Wade decision

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — After the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, many are wondering what is next for Ohio and many are pushing for additional resources for women and expecting mothers.

Governor Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) touted the work being done to address the needs of mothers and children in Ohio.

“What we all agree on, I think, is that if a woman is pregnant and she’s poor, if a woman pregnant who has a medical problem, maybe she’s not getting the help that she needs, we all should be in favor of doing real things that help get her that help,” Gov. DeWine said.

During his address to the state on Friday following the Supreme Court’s ruling, Gov. DeWine mentioned the state’s billion dollar investment in BOLD Beginning! , an initiative to help mothers find resources for their children. It is a website that includes information on both prenatal and postnatal care, as well as resources for childcare and early education.

The Coalition on Homelessness and Housing in Ohio (COHHIO) is another agency working to support mothers. According to Amy Riegel, executive director of COHHIO, their goal is to help women and families find stable and affordable housing.

“What we find is that when women especially don’t have safe and affordable housing during their pregnancy, it adds to the stress and it also adds to the inability for them to do all the things necessary to prepare for that baby during that prenatal period,” Riegel said.

Riegel said a person has to earn $16 an hour in order to afford a two bedroom apartment, however, she said mothers who already have a child under the age of five probably have to earn $20 to $25 an hour to afford rent and childcare.

“As we think about this, it’s not that the women aren’t trying to be the best moms possible or that they aren’t working incredibly hard within our communities providing us services. It’s just that at this point in time, wages and rent costs just don’t equal,” Riegel said.

Abortion rights advocates think more work needs to be done to address the health needs of women and expecting mothers. Kersha Deibel, CEO and president of Planned Parenthood Southwest Ohio Region, said lawmakers are not doing enough for all women.

“The state should not really be focused on defunding Planned Parenthood or restricting access to abortion, the state really needs to be focused on making sure that they’re connecting the dots and reducing the disparities that extremely exist for black and brown communities, and folks at the margins,” Deibel said.

According to the CDC , Ohio has one of the worst infant mortality rates at 6.5 infant deaths per 1,000 live births in 2020. Deibel said the current services offered by the state only scratch the service in trying to address women’s health.

“Our elected officials, the people that represent the great state of Ohio and the people who unequivocally support access to abortion, they have got to make sure that we are investing resources into the extremely high rates of maternal mortality, infant mortality, health disparities,” Deibel said.

To learn more about Planned Parenthood and the services it provides, click here . To learn more about resources for mothers and families in Ohio, click here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.